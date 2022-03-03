Cowboys showing an interest in SMU TE Grant Calcaterra in the pre-draft process

With Dalton Schultz potentially leaving via free agency and Blake Jarwin being a possible salary-cap casualty, the Dallas Cowboys tight end position looks to be in a bit of a flux right now. That could be why they are eyeing former Oklahoma and SMU TE Grant Calcaterra early on in the draft process.

SMU tight end Grant Calcaterra said he spoke with the Cowboys at the Senior Bowl and Combine. Calcaterra was in training to become a firefighter in Orange County, Calif. Looking at San Diego area as well to become a first responder. He did go on some medical calls no fires. — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) March 2, 2022

The fact the Dallas Cowboys have met with Calcaterra at both the Senior Bowl and Scouting Combine suggests they have a pretty significant interest in 6’4”, 241-pound TE so far. Or, it could just be them doing their due diligence by learning all they can about once what was one of the more promising tight end prospects before multiple concussions caused him to step away from the game.

"It kills me to know it's over."#Oklahoma TE Grant Calcaterra, one of the best TEs in college football, announces he is stepping away from football due to his history with concussions. https://t.co/c06szNfD5e — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) November 22, 2019

Calcaterra is an intriguing prospect for the Cowboys. During his time at both Oklahoma and SMU, he was utilized more as a split tight end or big slot receiver in their spread offenses. Because of that, he’s a bit of an unknown playing as an in-line TE, which is what the Cowboys have typically preferred at the position over the years.

While playing as an in-line TE may be a little foreign to him, the ability he has as a mismatch player in the passing game is probably on par with any other prospect in the 2022 draft class. His hands, catching radius, athletic ability, and body control jump out at you on tape and it’s probably one of the reasons the Cowboys are doing their homework on him.

TE Grant Calcaterra last played almost two years ago while at Oklahoma. Now at #SMU, he’s picked up right where he left off.



3 catches for 51 yards and 2 TDs in his return tonight. Love the athletic body control at that size. pic.twitter.com/HU3BLbp98O — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) September 5, 2021

Like with many prospects though, his medical checkups at the Scouting Combine will be huge for him and his future in the NFL. If all of that checks out, it wouldn’t be all that surprising to see the Cowboys zeroing in on him the further along we go in the draft process. Luckily for them, he should be a “Dallas Day” attendee for local prospects who grew up or attend school in the area.