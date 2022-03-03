 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Cowboys showing an interest in SMU TE Grant Calcaterra in the pre-draft process

Could Grant Calcaterra be a potential Dalton Schultz replacement?

By Brian_Martin
/ new
NFL Combine Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

With Dalton Schultz potentially leaving via free agency and Blake Jarwin being a possible salary-cap casualty, the Dallas Cowboys tight end position looks to be in a bit of a flux right now. That could be why they are eyeing former Oklahoma and SMU TE Grant Calcaterra early on in the draft process.

The fact the Dallas Cowboys have met with Calcaterra at both the Senior Bowl and Scouting Combine suggests they have a pretty significant interest in 6’4”, 241-pound TE so far. Or, it could just be them doing their due diligence by learning all they can about once what was one of the more promising tight end prospects before multiple concussions caused him to step away from the game.

Calcaterra is an intriguing prospect for the Cowboys. During his time at both Oklahoma and SMU, he was utilized more as a split tight end or big slot receiver in their spread offenses. Because of that, he’s a bit of an unknown playing as an in-line TE, which is what the Cowboys have typically preferred at the position over the years.

While playing as an in-line TE may be a little foreign to him, the ability he has as a mismatch player in the passing game is probably on par with any other prospect in the 2022 draft class. His hands, catching radius, athletic ability, and body control jump out at you on tape and it’s probably one of the reasons the Cowboys are doing their homework on him.

Like with many prospects though, his medical checkups at the Scouting Combine will be huge for him and his future in the NFL. If all of that checks out, it wouldn’t be all that surprising to see the Cowboys zeroing in on him the further along we go in the draft process. Luckily for them, he should be a “Dallas Day” attendee for local prospects who grew up or attend school in the area.

More From Blogging The Boys

Loading comments...