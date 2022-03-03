Cowboys Blake Jarwin has surgery, not expected to be ready for the start of 2022 season

In news that came out of nowhere, it looks like Dallas Cowboys tight end Blake Jarwin will not be ready at the start of the 2022 season. He recently had surgery and it appears it will keep him out for a while.

In late February, Cowboys TE Blake Jarwin underwent surgery for a hip injury that is considered very uncommon for an active NFL player, source said. He is not expected to be available for the start of the 2022 season, clouding his Cowboys future. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) March 3, 2022

The Cowboys are already looking at a potential change at tight end as starter Dalton Schultz hits free agency. Schultz has taken over as the top tight end in Dallas from Jarwin because Jarwin just can’t seem to stay healthy. Once Schultz got his opportunity after Jarwin was sidelined for the season at the start of the 2020 season, he hasn’t let go of the job. In fact, he has excelled and is looking at a nice payday in free agency.

The Cowboys might have thought of Jarwin as the backup plan if they couldn’t re-sign Schultz, but now that has to be questioned. Jarwin’s health is a constant issue and the Cowboys are on the books for close to $6 million this year if they keep Jarwin around. If he can’t play to start the year, either re-signing Schultz or getting a new tight end through free agency or the draft is imperative. There is no real pass-catching depth for the Cowboys at the position.

Another potential issue here is the odd-phrasing in the tweet about how uncommon this injury is for an active NFL player. Could that be hinting that the injury is serious enough to threaten him playing in the future?

Update: 4:10pm ET

Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News noted that the Cowboys could in fact release Jarwin if they chose to do so, but what was notable was that he mentioned Dallas does want Dalton Schultz back.

Cowboys have options on where to go next with TE Blake Jarwin. One involves a release in which he likely would be owed $2M of his $4.5M salary, clearing some cap space. Either way, they want TE Dalton Schultz back. https://t.co/dDlBQd3i2M https://t.co/qLhvreMyKT — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) March 3, 2022

We’ll see just how badly they want him back in less than two weeks.