ESPN’s latest mock draft has the Cowboys picking a name and position many don’t expect to happen

With the major part of free agency in the past for NFL teams, mock drafts can really start to hone in on what the major needs are for each team. For the Dallas cowboys, that has meant a lot of mock drafts with them picking offensive linemen, with a slant toward those that play on the interior. Even Jerry Jones seemed to confirm this strategy.

But what if things don’t shake out that way? What if the best candidates are gone? Or there is a player who is there that is to good to pass up? We’ve seen that before with CeeDee Lamb.

ESPN’s latest mock has the Cowboys going in a direction that hasn’t really been explored that much this offseason. The mock draft was done by former NFL GM Mike Tannenbaum.

24. Dallas Cowboys Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU Imagine Trevon Diggs and Stingley covering up opposing receivers. There is incredible potential there. Stingley is an intriguing yet confusing prospect. At his best, he’s one of the top three or four players in the entire class. But his injury history and uneven play create a lot of risk. But at No. 24 overall, Dallas could get a steal if he plays anywhere near his ceiling.

The Cowboys taking a cornerback with their first pick in the 2022 Draft isn’t really something most have considered. Our own Aidan Davis made the case that if they really don’t address cornerback at all, they would be fine.

But should they just take the best player, especially if they think it is a steal? That's the case Tannenbaum is making here with Derek Stingley. He also notes the issues with Stingley and they have nothing to do with his talent. His ability to stay on the field, and his consistency once there, are the question marks. When LSU won the national Championship in 2019, Stingley was phenomenal. Since then, his production has been questioned at times. Injuries have also played a major role.

What almost everyone agrees with is that Stingley is built to be an NFL corner. His size and athleticism combined with skills associated with the position make him seem like a sure-thing. As noted by Tannenbaum, pairing him with Diggs is an enticing thought.

But, most mock drafts do not have Stingley falling this far. The #12 pick for the Minnesota Vikings is a very popular landing spot for him.

As for Tannenbaum’s mock, these players who have been associated with the Cowboys are off the board. Jermaine Johnson (#10, Jets), Tyler Linderbaum (#14, Ravens), Devin Loyd, Kenyon Green (#15, #16, Eagles), Nakobe Dean (#17, Chargers), Trevor Penning (#18, Saints), David Ojabo (#23, Cardinals).

Some of the players the Cowboys have been connected to are still on the board. WR Treylon Burks, DT Jordan Davis, iOL Zion Johnson, WR Jameson WIlliams,