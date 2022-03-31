Cowboys news: WR free agent Malik Turner visited the Cardinals

The Cowboys depth at receiver is shaky at the moment, but Malik Turner is looking elsewhere.

Wide receiver Malik Turner‘s search for a new job took him to Arizona on Wednesday. Field Yates of ESPN reports that Turner visited with the Cardinals. It’s the first reported visit for Turner since free agency opened earlier this month Turner signed with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent in 2018 and played in 21 games for Seattle over his first two seasons. He moved onto the Packers during the 2020 offseason, but never played for the team and wound up in Dallas. He appeared in 20 games for the Cowboys over the last two years. Turner has played more special teams snaps than offensive snaps since entering the NFL,

Imagine a day when training camp is here!

The Cowboys and Chargers are planning on at least one joint practice this summer, Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reports. The practice is expected to take place at the Chargers’ facility in Costa Mesa, which is 99 miles south of the Cowboys’ training camp in Oxnard. The practice schedule has yet to be finalized. Most NFL teams hold at least one joint practice during training camp. The Cowboys and Chargers last met for a joint practice in 2012 in San Diego. The teams worked against each other for two days, and it became heated as Cowboys tight end Andrew Szczerba ripped off Chargers rookie linebacker Melvin Ingram’s helmet and swung it at Ingram’s head.

The Cowboys could still get some help for the offensive line before the draft.

Dallas Cowboys FA Target No. 3: Ereck Flowers, G Connor Williams was constantly the odd man out in the Cowboys’ offensive line and it wasn’t a surprise at all to see him head elsewhere in free agency. With Williams now playing for the Miami Dolphins, Dallas could be in the market for another guard. They do have Connor McGovern but their faith in him seems limited, which is why adding another veteran makes sense. As far as free agent options go, Ereck Flowers makes a lot of sense. He was a former first-round pick for the New York Giants back in 2015 and while he didn’t work out for them, he revitalized his career with Washington in 2019. He then spent 2020 in Miami before rejoining Washington in 2021 and is now a free agent again after being released recently. Flowers isn’t a superstar by any means but he’s a serviceable guard ...

The Cowboys don’t look to be altering how they will play Micah Parsons.

Coming off an NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year campaign in 2021, there’s understandable talk about what Micah Parsons can do for an encore. And while there might be plenty of speculation about Parsons moving to defensive end, where he can show off his natural pass rush ability, the Cowboys want him doing much more than that. “The people that say, ‘Hey, why don’t you play him at defensive end?’ very fair. That’s a very fair question,” said Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy. “But we’ve made it clear: We want him moving around.” ... “It would be very easy to just line him up at end and play him there every down, but the fact of the matter is he had, what, 13 sacks. Seven came from the linebacker position, six from the defensive end position,” he said. It’s obvious that the Cowboys value that type of personality. Parsons showed his aptitude for blitzing, dropping and coverage and flowing to the ball carrier in addition to a natural ability as a pass rusher. With defensive coordinator Dan Quinn returning to teach Parsons for a second season, it makes sense if they want him wearing as many hats as possible.

It may not be a Cowboys story, but this NFL offseason has been nuts.

Bruce Arians is stepping down after three seasons as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ head coach and is moving into a front-office role with the organization, the team announced Wednesday night. Defensive coordinator Todd Bowles will replace Arians as head coach. A league source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter that the Bucs finalized a new five-year head-coaching contract with Bowles earlier Wednesday. Arians told ESPN he doesn’t see the change as a retirement. “No, moving to the front office,” he said in a text message. “I’m still working.” Arians played a key role in evaluating draft prospects, and a move to the front office ensures that will continue. His new job title will be senior football consultant. Despite multiple health scares throughout his career, Arians, 69, said this move was in no way motivated by his health. Arians and the Buccaneers had been working on a succession plan the past several weeks, and Arians informed players and members of his coaching staff of the news before the team’s announcement.

