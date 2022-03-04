Cowboys news: Blake Jarwin has hip surgery, future with team in doubt

An already thin tight end room takes an offseason hit as Blake Jarwin had surgery that will likely have him missing regular season time.

The Dallas Cowboys are expected to be without tight end Blake Jarwin to open the 2022 season. Jarwin underwent surgery for a hip injury last month and is not expected to be ready for the start of the season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport confirmed. The surgery is considered uncommon for an active NFL player. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News first reported the surgery. Jarwin played the first seven games of the 2021 season before going on injured reserve due to a hip injury. The tight end returned late in the season but played sparingly. Jarwin caught 11 passes for 96 yards and two TDs. He played in just one game in 2020 before suffering an ACL tear. The 27-year-old’s future is now uncertain. With Dalton Schultz and Jeremy Sprinkle headed to free agency, Jarwin’s status could play a significant role in how the Cowboys approach the offseason.

As the NFL Combine is underway, take a look at what is a realistic possibility for the Dallas Cowboys at pick number 24.

I have heard that there are only so many true first-round talents in the draft each year. How many are there in this year’s draft? Would the Cowboys get a true first round talent at No. 24 or would they need to trade up for one or down because no true first-rounders are available at 24? — PAUL KARAM / HOUSTON, TX Nick: I never really buy into all of that. Who is a first-round talent? You’re just going off one person’s opinion and I doubt they really study these players for their entire career. You can’t look at just 2-3 game clips and grade them perfectly. Trevon Diggs was a first-round talent but went deep into the second round. I don’t think you get scared off by the fact you’re picking No. 24. You take a good player at a position of need and coach him up the best you can. But I don’t know why anyone’s opinion of “first-round grades” really matters because it’s always subjective. Rob: I would guess that, on average, teams have first-round grades on fewer than 32 players each year. So I get your point. Does that mean you have to trade out of the first round if you’re picking in the 20s? Absolutely not. Yes, I know the Taco Charlton pick didn’t work out. But the Cowboys drafted Travis Frederick at 31 and Byron Jones at 27 and that worked out pretty well. I’d rather draft the 24th-best player in my mind than trade down and draft twice in the second round. That’s just me, though.

This offseason has not been the smoothest for the Dallas Cowboys, but that doesn't change the fact how important this next season is for the franchise.

But McCarthy will have a larger role in the offense as far as preparation and game planning heading into what will be a critical third year with the team. The team’s devastating playoff exit at the hands of the 49ers and the questions that the loss spawned about his future as coach all but assures this will be a story line for the remainder of the year. Team vice president Stephen Jones said there is natural disappointment because the goal is to win a Super Bowl and not just win the NFC East and finish with a 12-5 mark as they did in 2021. But he said the Cowboys still feel good about McCarthy. “I think his track record speaks for itself. He’s won a Super Bowl,” Jones said. “He’s been to championship games. I love the way his leadership style is. He’s got a great pulse for our football team and just feel like he’s the right guy for us.” But the urgency to win makes it crucial for him to be more involved. “I think he’s more involved than you think he is. Let’s start with that,” Jones said. “But, no, I think he’s going to, knowing we need to take the next step. I think everybody is going to turn it up a notch, if you will.” McCarthy said his larger involvement in the offense is a natural progression from the first year to the second year to the third year. His initial focus was making things as comfortable as possible for quarterback Dak Prescott and Moore.

Mock draft season is in full swing, and the Cowboys may like who Mel Kiper has falling to Dallas in his latest mock.

Throughout the offseason, many mock drafts will be posted by many media outlets. All are speculative, but some writers have more insight than others. Mel Kiper Jr. is one of those guys most people trust. In his latest mock draft (subscription required), Kiper Jr. has the Dallas Cowboys picking a player who has yet to be mentioned for Dallas in any previous speculation. That player is Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis. As Kiper Jr. noted, making any mock drafts ahead of free agency is difficult. There is no telling what a team will need in the draft until they realize which free agents are leaving and who they may be signing. That being said, the writer thinks that the Cowboys should draft an edge rusher to allow Micah Parsons to play more snaps at linebacker. Karlaftis is a force-based rusher who has impeccable power. The Purdue player has only two full seasons under his belt, so he will definitely need help from Dan Quinn in order to continue developing his skills. Luckily for Quinn, he has the size and strength of a professional edge rusher already. His power allows him to have a great first step off the line of scrimmage and his speed allows him to get to quarterbacks more easily than other players. In 2021, the DE had 4.5 sacks, 25 solo tackles, and four forced fumbles.

