Dallas Cowboys free agency: New deal with wide receiver Michael Gallup is reportedly “close”

There is still over a week until free agency begins in the NFL, but between now and then teams can do everything possible to retain their own free agents. As we have discussed many times, the Dallas Cowboys have quite a few of those.

One player on an expiring contract is wide receiver Michael Gallup. The Cowboys took Gallup in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft and have seen him progress into a quality receiver ever since. Unfortunately, Gallup missed time in 2021 with a calf strain and then he tore his ACL during the penultimate game of the regular season, nevertheless his future is one of high interest.

Friday brought the news that Amari Cooper is “likely” gone in Dallas and that the Cowboys are prioritizing keeping Gallup and hopefully tight end Dalton Schultz in the aftermath. On Friday afternoon ESPN reported that a deal with Dallas and Gallup is “close.”

Cowboys have been working on a new deal with free-agent-to-be WR Michael Gallup and a deal is considered “close,” per sources. There’s hope the two sides can get it done and keep Gallup in Dallas. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 4, 2022

Gallup had 35 receptions for 445 yards with two touchdowns scored in nine total games this season. He eclipsed 1,000 yards during his second season back in 2019 and was on a tear in 2020 before Dak Prescott went down to injury in Week 5.

There is no question that Gallup has the potential to be a top wide receiver and seeing him get opportunities opposite of CeeDee Lamb in the Cowboys offense on a weekly basis would certainly be interesting. He is recovering from surgery to repair his ACL and is expected not to miss any time in the regular season.

We spoke to Gallup during the lead-up to Super Bowl LVI and he detailed a bit on why he wants to stay in Dallas. You can watch our interview here.

Update: 5:30pm ET

According to The Dallas Morning News there is nothing imminent between Gallup and the Cowboys, but talks are ongoing.

For what it’s worth they reported that Gallup’s initial contract demands were higher than what Dallas was expecting.

Talks are ongoing with Michael Gallup’s agent but source said nothing imminent. Gallup’s contract demand was higher than what Cowboys expected. Team wants to work it out. — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) March 4, 2022

All the Cowboys have done with this circus lately has given Gallup’s representation even more leverage. They will wind up overpaying in all likelihood.

We will have to wait and see.