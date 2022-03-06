Cowboys news: Kellen Moore is fixated on what went wrong in 2021 and how to fix it

Kellen Moore has his work cut out for him this offseason.

Moore, who will be entering his fourth season as the playcaller, is not fixated on what went well for the Cowboys in 2021. He is fixated on what did not go well, especially in the second half of the season. The numbers are buoyed by three explosive offensive games against the Atlanta Falcons, Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles. When it mattered in key games against the Kansas City Chiefs and Arizona Cardinals, the offense sputtered. “I think if it was one overarching thing, then it would be easy to fix,” Moore said. “It’s just little things. We’re going to look at it from a scheme standpoint. We’re going to look at it from a technique, fundamental, personnel standpoint and we’re playing different teams [in 2022] with different structures that maybe we played. There’s always going to be things from every game, every experience you learn from. ... We were 32nd in penalties. We’ve got hundreds of yards in penalties. We need to address that.”

Potential landing spots for Amari Cooper.

Cleveland Browns Much like Cooper and the Cowboys, Jarvis Landry and the Cleveland Browns appear to be parting ways imminently. Landry spoke out about his current situation on social media by revealing that he played through significant injuries last season and that he’d like to remain in Cleveland, though his status depends entirely on the team. As tough as Landry is, the Browns have met the point of diminishing return with him. The wide receiver turns 30 later this year and his salary-cap hit exceeds $16 million. The organization can recoup $14.9 million with his release. Even if the two sides agree to a restructured contract for Landry to remain with the team, wide receiver is clearly the biggest need on the Browns roster. Donovan Peoples-Jones led the squad last season with 597 receiving yards. Cleveland lacks explosivity, reliability and consistency at the position. Since the organization plans to move forward with Baker Mayfield as the starting quarterback this fall, general manager Andrew Berry’s primary offseason goal is adding pieces around the position to maximize the 2018 No. 1 overall pick’s potential. Cooper would immediately add a different dynamic as a go-to threat, though he also struggled with a couple of nagging injuries last season. Cleveland should be expected to make a splash with some type of wide receiver acquisition either through free agency or the draft. A Cooper signing would qualify.

Could the Cowboys be considering re-signing Cedrick Wilson?

Mike McCarthy spoke to the media this week for the first time in over a month, and the Cowboys head coach was asked about a different Dallas receiver who’s future is also still in question, upcoming free agent Cedrick Wilson. Playing in his fourth season in 2021, Wilson took advantage of increased playing time due to injuries ahead of him and showed clear development into a serious weapon and an unsung hero for the Cowboys offense. “I mean Cedrick, I’ve been with him two years and I know he was someone that has taken some big jumps in his early years.” McCarthy said about Wilson’s improvement. “Love him as a player, love him as a person; extremely professional. Obviously growing up in the — with his father playing in the league. I think there is just a steady, calm confidence about him.”

If Dalton Schultz isn’t re-signed, the Cowboys have to hit the open market.

OJ Howard Howard hasn’t lived up to the hype of being a first-round pick and has dealt with injuries for much of his career, but he’s a good player with untapped potential. In his career, Howard has topped out at 34 catches, 569 yards and six scores. However, in his last two years, has seen career lows in targets, receptions, yards and touchdowns. That dip coincided with the signing of Rob Gronkowski in Tampa Bay. Yet Howard is perhaps the best blocking TE on the market, which should mesh well with the Cowboys’ offense. The sixth-year player still has the ability to be good receiver, could find a role in Dallas and is expected to come in at a much lower cost than Schultz.

Is Mike McCarthy already on the hot seat?

McCarthy, who is entering his third year, heard those comments grow louder when Saints Head Coach Sean Payton announced his retirement, and people saw a scenario where Jones was capable of convincing the former 2005 Cowboys Assistant Head Coach to change his mind and replace McCarthy. Additionally, Cowboys Defense Coordinator Dan Quinn was another name viewed as a replacement since he was being interviewed for several head coaching positions, and some felt he would only remain in Dallas if he were promoted to the top. Despite the rumors, McCarthy is still likely to remain on the sidelines, but he may feel the pressure intensify after he failed to take a team that was top-10 on both sides of the ball on a deep playoff run. That leads to the question that I pose for fans: Is it appropriate to label next season as Super Bowl or Bust for McCarthy?

