Poll: Which event from the NFL Combine is most important in your opinion?

The 2022 NFL Scouting Combine has been happening this week in Indianapolis, and while there is an informational part to it with league dignitaries being around one another, at the end of the day the event’s true point and purpose is to evaluate draft prospects.

We will see how impactful the combine is for the Dallas Cowboys and the 24th overall pick, but as the event comes to a close we were curious which particular event you put the most stock in.

SB Nation Reacts users were polled and ultimately the 40-yard dash won out. Over the years the 40 has lost some luster despite its glitz and glamour as players have learned how to train specifically for it.

This is not a knock against the 40 as it certainly can still be used for necessary context in the evaluation of a player. That is sort of the case for the combine as a whole. The information gleaned is another tool in the entire toolbox of figuring out just who players are and who you want to prioritize.

Which event do you hold the highest regard for?