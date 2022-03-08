Dallas Cowboys free agency: Cowboys will place franchise tag on tight end Dalton Schultz

Tuesday is a significant day in the NFL as it marks the deadline for teams to place the franchise tag on players they do not want to lose. It has long been speculated that the Dallas Cowboys would be placing it on either Dalton Schultz or Randy Gregory, but on Monday night we learned that if it happened it would only be for the former.

Predictably, Tuesday morning came and the Dallas Cowboys have officially placed the franchise tag on tight end Dalton Schultz.

The #Cowboys are franchise tagging TE Dalton Schultz, source said, keeping another playmaker in the fold. Coming off his best season, Schultz now is locked in for 2022 with a long-term deal the hope in the future. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 8, 2022

Dallas drafted Schultz in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft and saw him emerge during the 2020 season after Blake Jarwin tore his ACL in the season opener. This past season he continued his growth and developed a strong connection with Dak Prescott to the point that the franchise does not want to lose him.

By placing the tag on Schultz the Cowboys have now locked in the tight end figure of $10.9M. They can always massage that down if they work out a long-term deal with him before the summer’s deadline, but as of now Dalton Schultz is officially on the books for that price.

Obviously the Cowboys have some salary cap hurdles to get over which is why all of the rumors about Amari Cooper and DeMarcus Lawrence continue to pop up. The new league year officially begins next Wednesday and the roster could look quite different when it does.