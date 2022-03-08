Report: Cowboys restructuring Dak Prescott, Zack Martin to create $22M in room, and re-sign Noah Brown

On Tuesday the Dallas Cowboys began making legitimate roster moves this offseason as they placed the franchise tag on Dalton Schultz. That is one move down with who knows how many more to follow.

After being tagged, Schultz will count for $10.9M against this year’s salary cap which the Dallas Cowboys are currently projected to be over. Obviously Dallas needs to create some cap space which can happen by restructuring a few different deals.

It would behoove the Cowboys to only “kick the can down the road” on deals for players they know will be around in the future (so for example, touching Ezekiel Elliott’s contract would be rather unwise). Those moves began on Tuesday as it was reported that the team is restructuring the deals of both Dak Prescott and Zack Martin to create $22M in salary cap space.

The Cowboys are restructuring the contracts of Dak Prescott and Zack Martin today, creating more than $22 million in cap room, according to sources. They added two voidable years to Martin's contract to gain more space this year. More moves to come as league year approaches — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) March 8, 2022

At the time of this post’s publishing the Cowboys are $23.6M over the cap according to OverTheCap.com. They have already updated things to reflect Schultz’s tag value which is why they are the best in the business.

So these restructures almost bring the Cowboys back to status quo, although they have another new player to fit in as it was also reported on Tuesday that they are bringing wide receiver Noah Brown back on a one-year deal.

The Cowboys are re-signing Noah Brown to a 1-year deal. The franchise tag has officially been placed on Dalton Schultz. — Nick Eatman (@nickeatman) March 8, 2022

There has been a lot of speculation that the Cowboys will cut Amari Cooper and bring back Michael Gallup on a long-term deal. Assuming those things happen then Brown will join the contingent of Gallup and CeeDee Lamb, not to forget Simi Fehoko, in 2022.