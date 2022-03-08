2022 Dallas Cowboys free agency rumor and report tracker: Everything you need to know

The NFL is a machine that never sleeps, and in some ways the offseason can be more exciting than the actual football games played in the fall (kidding).

Free agency within the league is right around the corner and when it happens a number of teams are going to look dramatically different as they prepare for the 2022 season. Exactly how different the Dallas Cowboys look remains to be seen, but one thing that is certain is a lot is going to be rumored and reported.

As we do every year we have put together one neat place that you can bookmark to serve as our tracker for all things related to the Dallas Cowboys and free agency. Every rumor or report will be put here and we will note below the last time that it was updated.

Dallas Cowboys Salary Cap Space at this moment (via Over The Cap): -$24M

Last Updated on Tuesday, March 8th at 4:30pm ET

Tuesday, March 8th

The Dallas Cowboys placed the franchise tag on tight end Dalton Schultz, a value of $10.9M for 2022

The team creates $22M in salary cap space by restructuring the contracts of Dak Prescott and Zack Martin, they also re-signed wide receiver Noah Brown to a one-year deal

It is reported that former team linebacker Anthony Hitchens “has a desire” to return to the Cowboys

The Dallas Morning News notes that punter Bryan Anger (a Pro Bowler in 2021) is unlikely to return to the team

Monday, March 7th

ESPN notes that the Cowboys have not given Amari Cooper permission to seek a trade

Initial reports of Michael Gallup’s potential deal start to trickle in with a value north of $10M per season

Sunday, March 6th

It is reported that “many around the league” believe defensive end Randy Gregory will stay with the Cowboys

The Dallas Morning News reports that the Cowboys asked DeMarcus Lawrence to take a pay cut, that he said no, and that doing so casts his future with the club into doubt

Friday, March 4th