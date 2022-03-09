Report: Dallas Cowboys “not yet” kicking around idea of free agent linebacker Bobby Wagner

Tuesday was an insane day across the NFL as the dominoes known as Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson finally fell. The Green Bay Packers will return the reigning back-to-back MVP as Aaron Rodgers will likely finish his career with the only team that he has ever played for. In a move that was relatively predictable shockingly, the same cannot be said for Russell Wilson as the Seattle Seahawks traded him to the Denver Broncos in a move that will become official when the new league year begins next Wednesday.

What is happening in Seattle is yet the latest bit of proof that Father Time is undefeated as the last little bit of what was left on the Seahawks roster from their Super Bowl XLVIII win - incidentally over the Broncos - has finally been purged. This is the case because on Tuesday evening, just hours after the Russell news, the organization released veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner.

Wagner has been one of the very best linebackers in the NFL from just about his first day in it and given his affiliation with current Dallas Cowboys, and former Seattle Seahawks, defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, a lot of people’s wheels started turning. Unfortunately we need to slow them down.

Bobby Wagner joining the Dallas Cowboys is currently “highly unlikely”

The next week will tell us exactly how big of a need the Cowboys have at linebacker as a DeMarcus Lawrence release could put more pressure on Micah Parsons to spend time at edge rusher. There are different avenues for Dallas to take as far as strengthening their linebacker depth like the NFL Draft (where Nakobe Dean is a possibility, also don’t forget about Jabril Cox returning in 2022) but free agency is obviously one of them.

As true as that is, some things never change and we have been stuck on an eternal time loop with the Cowboys for the last decade as far as free agency is concerned. In a tale as old as time, this particular idea is “highly unlikely” according to NFL Network’s Jane Slater. Although ESPN’s Ed Werder did pontificate that he expects them to think about it.

It’s my annual ruin hopes and dreams of #Cowboys at play in FA tweet…Bobby Wagner is now this season’s Earl Thomas but I did my due diligence…they aren’t kicking the idea around…yet. But as this always goes in Dallas…highly unlikely — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) March 9, 2022

Dan Quinn considers Bobby Wagner the greatest linebacker he’s coached, so I fully expect the #Cowboys DC to encourage the front office to pursue Wagner as he becomes a free agent available to sign immediately. — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) March 9, 2022

Again linebacker could become a top need (it’s already fairly high) for the Cowboys in the coming days. What little depth they have behind Parsons is likely going to walk in that same period. Leighton Vander Esch is about to hit free agency considering the Cowboys did not pick up his fifth-year option for this season a year ago. Jabril Cox is a factor as noted, but other than that the Cowboys are in a position where they could use some help and Wagner could certainly provide it.

Obviously Dan Quinn does have the familiarity with Wagner from their time together in Seattle where they won a Super Bowl in dominant fashion on defense. It is possible that lends to this idea picking up team, but if there is a reunion to happen maybe it is with a different Super Bowl-winning linebacker as former Cowboys player Anthony Hitchens reportedly “has a desire” to return to where his career started.

Don’t get your hopes up. It’s that time of year.