Cowboys free agent rumors: Clarifying Dalton Schultz’s status, latest on Michael Gallup

We haven't even hit official free agency in the NFL, but it feels like a lot has been going on with the Dallas Cowboys. The mix of news and rumors around some of their most high-profile players like Amari Cooper, DeMarcus Lawrence, Michael Gallup, and Dalton Schultz has provided plenty of fodder for discussion around the team.

Here we try to sort out the latest information and rumors courtesy of the indomitable Jane Slater.

As for #Cowboys WR Michael Gallup I’m told a deal is getting closer and could hear news of that deal soon. No news or progress still in the way of DeMarcus Lawrence. I should remind you how bleak the last talks were for a contract and then it got done so wait and see here too. — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) March 9, 2022

The first note you see there is Slater referring to the Cowboys designating Schulz with the non-exclusive franchise tag. So that does leave the option of Schultz negotiating a long-term contract with the Cowboys, or negotiating a deal with another team that leaves the Cowboys with a chance to match.

Non exclusive tag. He can negotiate a deal with a new team. The Cowboys then have option to match or refuse the new team's offer or refuse it and they get 2 1st rounders in exchange so it’s holding on to a valuable commodity — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) March 9, 2022

The idea that a team would give up two first-round picks seems a little far-fetched, but it is still a remote possibility. What we really should get from the part about Schultz is that the team plans to negotiate a long-term deal, but haven’t begun that process yet.

The other news is more significant. It appears that the Cowboys will be able to settle on a deal with Michael Gallup as the momentum is in that direction. That deal would basically all but end Amari Cooper's time in Dallas, even though that seems inevitable anyway.

The final piece is interesting from Slater. She makes it feel like the Cowboys are working with DeMarcus Lawrence to do something contractually. It previously felt like he refused the pay cut and that was that.

That is something to keep an eye on.