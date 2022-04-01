Cowboys draft profile 2022: South Alabama WR Jalen Tolbert scouting report & interview

The Cowboys will be hunting wide receivers in the first two days of the NFL Draft. South Alabama WR Jalen Tolbert would be an excellent fit in the Dallas offense, and is becoming a big riser over the offseason.

Name: Jalen Tolbert

Class: RS Senior

School: South Alabama

Position: Wide Receiver

Height: 6’1”

Weight: 194lbs

Arm Length: 32 1/4”

Hand Size: 10”

40-time: 4.49

Vertical: 36”

Broad Jump: 123”

3-Cone: 7.03

PROS

+ One of the more productive players in the country over his last two years

+ Beat doubles teams rather easily

+ Ball skills show up on tape consistently

+ Not afraid to make tough catches above the rim and over the middle of the field

+ Uses his frame extremely well to shade defenders off the ball

+ Production against top competition did not dip

+ Sold doubles moves with efficient footwork and eye tease

+ Explosive, fast, and smooth athlete

+ High football character with work ethic to continue to develop

+ Still new to the game, after getting into football in his Junior year of High School

+ Multi-sport athlete at the high school and college level

CONS

- Not the most natural hands catcher

- Sometimes allows defenders back into plays by settling for body catches

- Needs to improve his blocking effort on the boundary

- Not a great breaker of tackles after the catch

- Teams may ding him due to playing at a smaller school and not seeing elite cover corners

- Can continue to develop his play strength through contact at the catch point

OVERALL SUMMARY

In 2022, receivers have to be able to play inside-out, make plays in all three levels, and offer big-play ability. Jalen Tolbert can do all three at a really high level. Tolbert may get dinged by teams due to playing at a small school, but he originally committed to Michigan State for football, but chose South Alabama due to being offered a two-sport scholarship for baseball and football. Though he played at a smaller school, Tolbert absolutely dominated his competition, even with getting double-teamed and coverage shaded his way. Tolbert’s ball skills, tracking, and route running gives Marvin Jones vibes and having a similar physical and athletic build further adds to that comp. Tolbert may fall under the radar due to where he played, but the dude can flat out play both outside and in the slot, and should be in consideration in the second round if that’s where the Cowboys look to add their receiver.

ROUND GRADE

2nd (52nd Overall, WR11)