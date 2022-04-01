Cowboys 2022 offseason: Dates announced for workouts, OTAs and Minicamp

We now have an idea of the Dallas Cowboys upcoming offseason schedule as the NFL announced the dates for teams. These could change but for right now, this is what we know.

First Day:

April 18

OTA Offseason Workouts:

May 24-25, June 1-2, June 6-7, June 9-10

Mandatory Minicamp:

June 14-16

Sandwiched in between all that activity is the NFL draft which will take place on April 28th-30th.

Offseason activities fall into three phases:

As per Article 21 of the Collective Bargaining Agreement, each club’s official, voluntary nine-week offseason program is conducted in three phases:

Phase One consists of the first two weeks of the program with activities limited to meetings, strength and conditioning, and physical rehabilitation only.

Phase Two consists of the next three weeks of the program. On-field workouts may include individual or group instruction and drills, as well as “perfect play drills,” and drills and plays with offensive players lining up across from offensive players and defensive players lining up across from defensive players, conducted at a walk through pace. No live contact or team offense vs. team defense drills are permitted.

Phase Three consists of the next four weeks of the program. Teams may conduct a total of 10 days of organized team practice activity, or “OTAs”. No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are permitted.