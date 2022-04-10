Cowboys news: Pre-draft visitors offer clues to how Dallas plans to fix OL and WR needs

Several of the Cowboys pre-draft visitors have ended up in Dallas in the past.

Will 2022 end up being Ezekiel Elliott’s last with the Cowboys?

3. They will draft a running back who will eventually become their starter OK, that’s probably too bold, but don’t rule out Dallas’ using a fifth- or sixth-round pick on the position and landing a player who competes for the starting spot in the future. Ezekiel Elliott will have to have an incredible year for the Cowboys to continue paying him at his current contract price. Tony Pollard is entering the final year of his rookie contract. If he plays well this season, are the Cowboys going to pay significantly to keep him? My prediction is that Dallas’ next starting running back will not be one who is a major investment. When Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy was in Green Bay, the Packers never used a first-round pick on a running back. They did use two second-round picks, though. They also found a Pro Bowl player, Aaron Jones, in the fifth round. Even if the Cowboys don’t draft a running back this year, there’s a good chance that their 2023 starter isn’t on the current roster.

There are several intriguing free agents available if Cowboys add a WR pre-draft.

Let’s say hypothetically, they went and signed a Julio Jones, Odell Beckham Jr., Will Fuller, Jarvis Landry, Cole Beasley, or T.Y Hilton. They would immediately get a player who can produce in the offense, but also they wouldn’t have to throw a rookie in the fire so early if they only went the draft route. To some, those names may not be exciting because of the player’s age, injury history, or price tag they may have, but if they flipped the script and went towards the trade route, they could target someone like New England Patriots WR N’Keal Harry, Jacksonville Jaguars WR Laviska Shenault Jr., or Cincinnati Bengals WR Tyler Boyd. As Boyd may sound like the only proven option to fans’ ears, Harry and Shenault Jr. are two young prospects who still have the upside to thrive, and despite their situations being different in the terms of why they could be moved, both could excel in different scenery. If any of those players were added to the Cowboys, the club wouldn’t have to worry about selecting a WR prospect early and could look at late prospects such as Western Michigan WR Skyy Moore, Texas Tech WR Erik Ezukanma, Baylor WR Tyquan Thornton, and North Dakota State WR Christian Watson.

The Playmaker had some words for the Cowboys.

In case you missed it, Hall of Famer Michael Irvin recently went on a rant about his former team. The Dallas Cowboys legend said the team has not only lost a ton of talent in the offseason but also lacks the willpower and drive it takes to win games and go far. Yikes. The host of the FOX Sports show “Speak for Yourself” decided to debate the topic and give their input on what Irvin had to say. Warning… if you’re a Cowboys fan, you may dislike a lot of the things you’re about to hear/read. On Tuesday, Emmanuel Acho, Joy Taylor, and Ric Bucher each took turns discussing whether they believe the Cowboys have enough talent to get to the Super Bowl in 2022. The consensus was a strong no. Here are a few quotes from throughout the full segment to start: “I don’t think the Cowboys have enough talent to win the Super Bowl.” – Emmanuel Acho “They don’t have the talent and, as Irvin said, they don’t have the heart or mentality that you need to go after a Super Bowl.” – Ric Bucher “They do have the talent to win a Super Bowl. They do not have the coaching to win a Super Bowl. They are not going to win a Super Bowl. Y’all don’t even win playoff games.” – Joy Taylor

In Trevon Diggs and Micah Parsons, Dallas has defensive building blocks for future success.

Parsons and Diggs were both named to the NFL first-team All-Pro team following last season. Micah Parsons proved to be a phenom at multiple positions on the defense, while Trevon Diggs led the league in interceptions. The two make up an impressive core for the Cowboys to continue to build the defense around. Parsons is a freakish linebacker that is also a force rushing the passer. Diggs is the playmaker on the back-end, who is as good as taking the ball away as anyone in football. Trevon Diggs will be looking for a contract extension soon — especially after watching his brother, Stefon, ink a big deal with the Bills. It will be interesting to see how the Cowboys handle that situation. Assuming that gets situated when the time arrives, the Cowboys have, arguably, the best young defensive duo in football. That is extremely exciting, considering all of the porous defenses that the Cowboys have put on the field over the last two decades.

