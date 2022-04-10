2022 NFL Draft likely coming down to 1 of these 8 players for the Dallas Cowboys

We are inching closer and closer to the 2022 NFL Draft and when it gets here we will have to wait just a little bit more for the Dallas Cowboys to be on the clock.

Dallas will pick at 24 overall as things currently stand. They could always trade up, which they haven’t done in a decade (shout out to Morris Claiborne), or they could even move further back if the board is still to their liking and a would-be offer is on the table.

There are a handful of players who continue to be mocked to the Cowboys by different outlets, and by now we can start to hone in on the most-probable options that will likely be raising a Cowboys jersey come draft night.

The draft is likely going to come down to one of these eight players for the Cowboys in the first round

Obviously anything can happen during the NFL Draft, but at present time it feels like the Cowboys are destined to walk away with one of four particular players.

The more likely result is that Dallas selects one of the guards, Texas A&M’s Kenyon Green or Boston College’s Zion Johnson. Every position that has seen a loss throughout free agency has had some sort of addition made to replenish the roster except for the offensive line.

Offensively the Cowboys are going to have at least three new starters in 2022 with two being up front as Connor Williams left in free agency and the team cut La’el Collins. The Cowboys are going to use Terence Steele at right tackle for Collins but no move has been made to replace Williams.

The Cowboys also traded away Amari Cooper which means that wide receiver could be where they go which is why Arkansas’ Treylon Burks and Ohio State’s Chris Olave are names to know as well.

It feels unlikely that the Cowboys will go defense in the first round, but again anything can happen. Should they decide to address Dan Quinn’s side of the ball they could go with a pass rusher in Purdue’s George Karlaftis to mitigate the loss of Randy Gregory, Georgia’s Nakobe Dean if they feel like linebacker needs some help, or fellow Bulldog Jordan Davis given his off-the-charts performance at the combine and athletic testing numbers.

In the interest of naming all possible options we should also include Iowa’s Tyler Linderbaum as a name-to-know for the Cowboys. Tyler Biadasz is a fine center, but Linderbaum is highly-touted and could stabilize the position for a long time to come.

