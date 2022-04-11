Cowboys news: Former RB coach Gary Brown dies, players also mourn Rayfield Wright

Another death in the Cowboys family.

Gary Brown, who spent seven seasons as the Dallas Cowboys’ running backs coach, died Sunday after being treated for cancer. He was 52. Brown was with the Cowboys from 2013-19 and had three different running backs reach 1,000 yards, including DeMarco Murray, Darren McFadden and Ezekiel Elliott. Murray (2014) and Elliott (2016, ‘18) won NFL rushing titles under Brown’s tutelage. “Great Father, Husband, Coach, and Mentor. Appreciate you and your family more than anything GB,” Murray tweeted. “Thank you for teaching me the way on the field and in life. Appreciate you Gary Brown.” Brown most recently served as the running backs coach at Wisconsin during the 2021 season. He was unable to travel with the team to the Las Vegas Bowl in December while undergoing cancer treatment. Brown was first diagnosed with cancer in his colon and liver during his time in Cleveland, where he coached the Browns’ running backs from 2009-12. He underwent surgery and chemotherapy and returned to the sidelines.

The playmaker remembers his days with Rayfield Wright.

The Dallas Cowboys lost one of their all-time greats this past week as star offensive tackle Rayfield Wright passed away. Over the weekend, Michael Irvin reacted to the news. Taking to Twitter, Irvin offered his condolences to the family and friends of the Hall of Fame offensive tackle. He included a picture of himself and Wright at a party with both of them spending time together. “Thought and prayer for the family and friends of this great man,” Irvin wrote. “RIP my HOF teammate Rayfield Wright.” Wright’s NFL career ended a decade before Irvin’s began. But he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame just one year before Irvin got his bust in Canton. Thought and prayer for the family and friends of this great man. RIP my HOF teammate Rayfield Wright ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/kGlbkAVwBq — Michael Irvin (@michaelirvin88) April 10, 2022

A new week means a new Cowboys seven-round mock draft.

Dallas Cowboys Mock Draft – First Round 24 TREVOR PENNING OT Northern Iowa Jones heavily implied that building up the trenches would be his priority with Dallas’ first-round pick. This makes the pick of Penning, a massive offensive tackle from Northern Iowa, a smart pick to try and fill Collins’ shoes at right tackle. There will certainly be a jump in competition for Penning, who played collegiately at Northern Iowa, but the Cowboys can aid his development by putting him next to perennial All-Pro Zack Martin. Penning can be a tremendous asset in the running game, which will take on a bigger emphasis in Dallas with the departure of Cooper, since he knows how to use his imposing frame to maul defenders. This pick would be a good long-term investment for the Cowboys as well since Penning can begin his career on the right side and slide over to left tackle in the future to succeed Tyron Smith. The odds of Penning lasting until Dallas’ second-round pick are slim so the Cowboys should pounce if he is available.

Instead of the names, what are the needs that Dallas is most likely to fill in the first round.

Linebacker Linebacker is one of the thinnest positions on the Cowboys’ roster, it lacks both depth and quality. Star LB Micah Parsons is among the best in the game, but veteran LB Leighton Vander Esch hasn’t regained his All Pro form and second-year LB Jabril Cox, who’s expected to start, will be coming off a torn ACL and doesn’t have much NFL experience. It helps that defensive coordinator Dan Quinn employs safety Jayron Kearse as a LB on occasion, but real help is needed. With the way Parsons is moved around on the defense and is sometimes used as a DE, the Cowboys don’t have a good enough group at LB to sustain quality play. The draft can help. Georgia’s Nakobe Dean would make an elite pairing with Parsons, but he’s expected to be gone by the time the Cowboys’ pick comes. Utah’s Devin Lloyd will garner strong consideration and Georgia’s Quay Walker could also be an option since he is one of the 30 visitors for Dallas, but that might be considered a reach at pick 24.

Everything from the basics to the highlights of his career so far.

1. The basics Pos: OLB/DE Age: 27 (8/3/1994) Ht/wt: 6-3, 255 lbs. Draft: 1st round, 3rd overall in 2015 by Jacksonville College: Florida High school: Lakewood (Florida) 2. Florida bred After attending high school in St. Petersburg, Fla., Fowler went on to the University of Florida. Fowler started out with the Gators as an outside linebacker and compiled six sacks and 18.5 tackles for loss over his first two seasons. Before his junior year he lost 15-20 pounds in the hopes of becoming a more explosive player off the edge. It paid off — Fowler recorded 8.5 sacks and 15 tackles for loss that season, being named first-team All-SEC before declaring for the draft. 3. His history with Dan Quinn Fowler and Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn have a shared history, having overlapped at Florida for a season while Quinn was the Gators’ DC. They also spent some time together with the Falcons in 2020 before Quinn was fired five games into the season. Fowler is the kind of speedy athlete that tends to thrive in Quinn’s defense. 4. How good of an athlete? For an example of such athleticism, check out Fowler’s 53-yard touchdown on a returned fumble vs. the Texans in the 2017-2018 season. #Jaguars vs. #Texans play of the game: Dante Fowler Jr.’s fumble recovery for a touchdown https://t.co/cTuIS36VsQ pic.twitter.com/sIEBlme9Cw — Big Cat Country (@BigCatCountry) September 13, 2017 That was the first of two fumble recovery touchdowns Fowler has scored in his career.

