Cowboys 2022 mock draft: Dallas targets pre-draft visitors early and often

We are now just weeks away from the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 28. The closer we draw to the big event of the offseason, the more clear the picture becomes as to who the Dallas Cowboys could be targeting with each of the nine picks they currently hold this year.

Today, we are going to attempt to predict who the Cowboys will select in each round based on their current roster needs and which prospects they have shown an interest in so far throughout the draft process. Not all of the players listed below have been in touch with the Cowboys, but a good majority of them have.

1.24 - OG Kenyon Green, Texas A&M

Kenyon Green was a three-year starter at Texas A&M. In his 35 career starts 17 were at left guard, 15 at right guard, two at right tackle, and one at left tackle. His experience and versatility is exactly why the Cowboys have shown a significant interest in him throughout the draft process, whether it was at the combine or as one of their 30 pre-draft visitors.

2.56 - DE Sam Williams, Ole Miss

Sam Williams is a moldable piece of clay the Cowboys seem to have their eyes set on. Dan Quinn went to his pro day to work him out in person and they had him in as one of their 30 pre-draft visitors. He is still a work in progress, However, his speed and athleticism could make him a dangerous pass-rush specialist as a rookie while he continues to develop.

3.88 - TE Cade Otton, Washington

Cade Otton unfortunately hasn’t been able to display his skill set during the draft process due to an ankle injury that required surgery, but that hasn’t stopped the Cowboys from learning all they can about him. They’ve met with him numerous times and brought him in for an official visit. He’s one of the best blocking TEs this year with upside in the passing game.

4.129 - DT John Ridgeway, Arkansas

John Ridgeway hasn’t had any pre-draft contact with the Cowboys that has been reported, but Ridgeway is the big-bodied, space-eater type of DT the Cowboys defensive front needs to not only improve the running came, but to free the LBs behind him to make plays.

5.155 - WR Danny Gray, SMU

The Cowboys probably would’ve liked to have drafted a WR earlier, but selecting Danny Gray here shouldn’t be viewed as a consolation prize. He’s been compared to Chicago Bears WR Darnell Mooney for a reason. Gray has inside/out versatility and the speed before and after the catch to be a big-play weapon. He was also a “Dallas Day” participant.

5.167 - LB Brandon Smith, Penn State

Brandon Smith is an uber athletic LB prospect who could get drafted much earlier based on his athletic traits. However, he’s also an underdeveloped and undisciplined one. For the Cowboys and Dan Quinn, who was at Penn State’s Pro Day, Smith is a player they can develop into an eventual starter in the not-too-distant future.

5.176 - RB Hassan Haskins, Michigan

The Cowboys have met with Hassan Haskins both virtually and at the NFL Combine, so there’s at least some interest there. The 6’2”, 228-pound RB is an intriguing Day 3 prospect who could eventually become Ezekiel Elliott’s replacement as soon as next season. He is a relentless runner with excellent contact balance and can be an every down back.

5.178 - S Markquese Bell, Florida A&M

Dallas typically waits to target the safety position until Day 3 and Markquese Bell seems to be someone they have an interest in. As one of their 30 pre-draft visitors, Bell is someone to keep an eye on in the later part of the draft. He has all the be physical tools (size, length, speed), but needs to become more disciplined if he wants to stick to the roster.

6.193 - K Cameron Dicker, Texas

Greg “The Leg” Zuerlien unfortunately didn’t work out for the Cowboys, but maybe Cameron Dicker “The Kicker” will. Dicker enjoyed a successful career at the University of Texas ending his career with a 75.9% FG percentage and 98.1% on extra points. He also took over the punting duties as a junior and senior netting an impressive 46.3 career average.

We run mock drafts on the Blogging The Boys YouTube Channel every Monday and this week traded back to take Zion Johnson in the first round. You can watch the entire thing right here.

Make sure to subscribe to the Blogging The Boys YouTube Channel (which you can do right here) so you don’t miss any of our videos!