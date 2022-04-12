Dallas Cowboys to make ‘major business announcement’ on Wednesday at The Star with special VIP guests

We are almost two weeks away from the 2022 NFL Draft and a few days before it happens the Dallas Cowboys will host their annual pre-draft press conference. It is during this press conference that we can generally get an even firmer grip on what the Cowboys plan to do throughout the draft. They don’t show all of their cards, but they do provide a bit of a clearer look into what they have been working on throughout the entire process.

That particular press conference will not be the next one that people are treated to, though. On Monday it was announced that the Cowboys are holding a special presser this coming Wednesday for the purposes of a ‘major business announcement’ with special VIP guests in attendance.

The Cowboys will host a "major business announcement press conference" this Wednesday with Jerry Jones and special VIP guests, they say.



What are y'all guessing? — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) April 11, 2022

This will be the first press conference that the Cowboys will be holding at The Star this offseason and there have obviously been a number of stories involving the football team and people associated with it that have circulated over the last few months. It is unclear how much Jerry Jones and Co. will address any sort of subject.

We are also in the dark on what this ‘major business announcement’ could ultimately be. These are the Cowboys and they like to host events at AT&T Stadium so it could be something along those lines, or it could be something to do with digital currency given how that has grown in popularity. Those are just two random guesses as we could be looking at absolutely anything here.

What do you think it is?