The Dallas Cowboys have announced a few number changes for the coming season

A landmark change happened last year as far as jerseys are concerned in the National Football League as the NFL widened the parameters for numbers that most positions could wear.

Previously, as one example, single digits were left for quarterbacks and specialists only. In our new reality there is just about no limit to what a player can wear and we saw plenty of players take advantage of that fact last season.

While the changes were seen mostly by rookies (consider linebacker Micah Parsons wore number 11) there were some veterans who switched to numbers that they were suddenly allowed to wear. You will recall that Jaylon Smith switched to number 9 only to be released by the team mid-season.

Ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Dallas Cowboys have announced a few players that are switching numbers for the upcoming season:

Kelvin Joseph................ 1

Jourdan Lewis................ 2

Anthony Brown............... 3

Chauncey Golston......... 99

Israel Mukuamu.............. 24

Rico Dowdle................... 23

Sewo Olonilua................ 33

Ian Bunting..................... 89

Josiah Bronson............... 94

Chris Naggar.................. 19

Dante Fowler Jr............... 56

James Washington......... 83

Ryan Nall......................... 35

The Cowboys secondary is going to be full of just about single digits as Trevon Diggs already wears number 7. You can see that Josiah Bronson currently wears number 94 which is interesting given that it was handed to Randy Gregory as a point of motivation seven years ago to challenge him to play like DeMarcus Ware.

Obviously the draft and rookie free agency will bring more players which will require more new numbers. Onward we go throughout the offseason.