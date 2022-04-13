Former Cowboys HC Jason Garrett to make TV debut as USFL analyst

The last time the United States Football League played a season, Jason Garrett was a sophomore at Columbia University where his father Jim Garrett was the head coach. The USFL is returning in 2022, and Garrett will become the latest former Cowboys coach or player to make it on television.

Garrett will work for NBC, which has broadcast rights for the USFL along with Fox and USA. The league kicks off with the New Jersey Generals at the Birmingham Stallions on Saturday the 16th.

NBC Sports announced today that former Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett will be a TV analyst for its inaugural USFL season coverage — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) April 12, 2022

Though it’s certainly not the same spotlight that former Cowboys Troy Aikman and Tony Romo have on NFL broadcasts, the changes in schedules will keep ties to America’s Team on screens even longer. Aikman is moving to Monday Night Football this season, Romo remains on Sundays at CBS, former running back DeMarco Murray does FOX Sports college coverage on Saturdays, and now Garrett will be available this spring on USFL broadcasts.

Garrett’s calm demeanor in press conferences and articulate descriptions of the game could make him a great commentator. The best path towards making it on television to talk professional football remains playing for or coaching with the Dallas Cowboys. Garrett has done both, and now gets to be a part of offseason football that can help bridge the wait until next NFL season.