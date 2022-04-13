 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Dallas Cowboys’ ‘major business announcement’ is a partnership with a cryptocurrency company

The Cowboys are going crypto.

By RJ Ochoa
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Chargers Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Earlier this week the Dallas Cowboys caused a tiny bit of a ruckus when they announced that they would be making a ‘major business announcement’ on Wednesday, one that would apparently involve special VIP guests and be so big that it necessitated a press conference at The Star in Frisco.

From the very beginning this was billed as a business announcement so any expectation that it would involve football never made sense. Many wondered if the news would be an event set to take place at AT&T Stadium while others wondered if the team would potentially be starting to dabble in the world of cryptocurrency.

If you thought the latter then go ahead and buy your lottery tickets. That is the news. Welcome to the Crypto Cowboys.

According to the Dallas Cowboys they are the first team in the NFL to have a deal of this kind.

Carry on.

