Jerry Jones hints the Cowboys could be looking to trade up in the 2022 NFL Draft

It’s been a relatively quiet offseason for Jerry and Stephen Jones in terms of radio hits, media availability, or press conference settings. While we have briefly heard from both, today was another chance to hear them answer some questions regarding the draft.

And in Jerry fashion, he dropped a little bomb on us when asked about how aggressive they could be about trading up or down in the draft.

Jerry Jones was asked his trade up/down philosophy in the draft. Given how low they’re picking in the first 2 or 3 rounds, “I would trade up (in) this draft, and just going in (that’s) as much as you can say about it until you see what’s there or who’s on the other line.” — Rob Phillips (@robphillips3) April 13, 2022

Love it or hate it, the Joneses are not very good liars this time of year. It’s the way we quickly found out that they were interested in Taco Charlton, Leighton Vander Esch, and Trysten Hill. Normally if they don’t leak a specific name, they’ll leak a position they are zoning in on. Take the 2021 NFL Draft for example, when everyone knew that cornerback was the position they were targeting if either Patrick Surtain or Jaycee Horn was available when they were on the clock.

In 2022, Jerry has hinted than an offensive lineman might be on the menu. But this new quote makes it sound like they could be looking to move up in either the first or second round for a player they may not think will make it to them at the 24th or 56th overall pick. By taking a look at their “30 visit list” there’s a few names that standout as potential trade up candidates.

Mississippi State OT Charles Cross is the most noticeable name that raises some eyebrows, as it’s almost certain he’ll be gone in the top 20. Georgie DT Jordan Davis is another name that deserves some consideration here, but it would be quite shocking for a team to trade up in the first round for a defensive tackle, a nose tackle at that, since they’ve often neglected the importance of the position for many years.

A few second round trade up options on the visit list include Georgia LB Quay Walker, Western Michigan OT Bernhard Raimann. Utah LB Devin Lloyd could also be thought of here if he somehow slides out of the first round. While there’s a chance all three of those guys could end up going on day one, they could have brought them in on a visit for the very reason of having interest in moving up to get one of them from 56, if they are available somewhere early in the second round.

The Cowboys haven’t traded up in the first round of the NFL Draft since doing so with LSU CB Morris Claiborne back in 2012, so it’s been a drought for them aggressively moving up. But again, the Joneses are bad liars, and the names on their visit list do raise some eyebrows. We’ll see what happens, as it would seem to make more since to trade back from 24, an attempt to pick up an additional top 100 pick, having pressing needs at LG and WR, with secondary needs at TE, EDGE, and LB.