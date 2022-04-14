2022 NFL Draft: Examining ‘dream fits’ for the Cowboys in Round 1 of the draft

It’s hard to believe just two weeks stand between us and the 2022 NFL Draft. While the Cowboys won’t be picking as high as they did last year, there are still plenty of interesting storylines surrounding their first-round pick.

Should the Cowboys go with an offensive lineman to help protect Dak Prescott? Should they go with a wide receiver to help replace Amari Cooper’s production? Or should they go to the defensive side of the ball and try to upgrade at linebacker or on the defensive line?

This seems like one of the more unpredictable drafts in recent memory, so it’s hard to pinpoint exactly where the Cowboys will go with their first-round pick.

With the 24th pick on our minds, we asked our BTB writers to answer this question about the first round. “Which prospect is your dream fit for the Cowboys in round one, and why?”

Now onto our BTB Writer responses.....

Brian Martin

I’m going to go off script here, especially for the Dallas Cowboys, and say my first-round dream fit would be UConn DT Travis Jones. He’s a fringe first-round player, but I actually like him more than Jordan Davis and just as much as Devonte Wyatt. He’s a big-bodied, space-eating DT who can play either the three-technique or nose tackle in Dan Quinn’s 4-3 scheme. Ideally, I’d prefer to draft him in a trade down scenario to pick up another Top 100 pick, however, I wouldn’t hesitate taking him at No. 24 either. He’d immediately upgrade Dallas’ run defense while also maximizing the potential of Micah Parsons by keeping him clean to make more plays. I know this will be viewed as an unpopular pick that will be met with much scrutiny, but I think he’s more of an immediate impact player than any guard or receiver who has been a popular first-round pick this offseason for the Cowboys.

Tom Ryle

It may be cheating a bit, but for me it is Zion Johnson or Kenyon Greene, depending on which the Cowboys have higher on their board. I prefer them over an EDGE rusher because I think round two is the sweet spot for the Cowboys there. WR is riskier going into round three for them, but this is supposed to be a deep class. Mostly, I think a failure to come up with a better solution at LG could really hamstring this team. The only other option for the first two days IMO would be an OT, and that might be a player they could move inside. What would make me really concerned would be to go back to LB before day three. Parsons was a unicorn, and you don’t prosper chasing those.

David Howman

My dream fit for the Cowboys in this draft is easy, even if it would be a little unconventional. It seems like the four most likely options at 24 are Kenyon Green, Zion Johnson, Treylon Burks, and Chris Olave, all of whom I think would fit well. But to me, the best possible fit is Georgia iDL Jordan Davis. The Cowboys have neglected that position for far too long and Davis would be an immediate starter that could play multiple roles in the middle. There’s questions about his pass rush ability but with Davis’ freakish athleticism at his size, I think that’s something you bank on coming through, especially with DeMarcus Lawrence and Micah Parsons commanding all the attention on the edges.

Sean Martin

The best fit for this Cowboys team in the first round is Kenyon Green. Offensive line is the only position of need they haven’t touched in free agency, but their track record says its best to find new starters in the draft. Green has the versatility to start at tackle or guard, but is a better fit to fill in at left guard and help fix this running game. The Cowboys can get their wide receiver in the second round or later, it’s past time for another first-round lineman to protect Dak Prescott.

Matt Holleran