Cowboys news: Dallas needs to give more weapons to Dak Prescott on offense in the draft

Dak Prescott, Tyron Smith, Carlos Watkins, who else will be impacted by 2022 rookies?

QB Dak Prescott While some of the players on this list could see their roles change depending on the draft, Dak Prescott is going to be impacted in terms of how far he can take the offense. With the Cowboys saying goodbye to both Cedrick Wilson Jr. and Amari Cooper, there’s a void of 201 targets, 1,467 yards and 14 touchdowns from last year. All of a sudden, the Cowboys quarterback is going from working with a loaded group of wide receivers to depending on James Washington to take over a significant role. If the Cowboys are to successfully build around Prescott and his massive contract, they are going to have to find cheap options at receiver. That includes utilizing the draft to get talented pass-catchers on rookie contracts. The good news is that the Cowboys should have the opportunity to add a good one. Twelve of the top 64 players on Bleacher Report’s latest big board are wide receivers. Prescott would likely appreciate it if the Dallas front office was able to acquire one of them.

A speedy LB duo could be just what the doctor ordered for the Cowboys defense.

Micah Parsons has the second fastest recorded time for a linebacker in the history of the NFL Scouting Combine at 4.39 seconds. Now, picture a tandem with the Dallas Cowboys featuring Parsons, the 2021 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, and a linebacker as fast or faster than him. Meet Kyron Johnson, a Fort Worth native who played at Arlington Lamar and Kansas, who wowed the Cowboys at their workout for local products and is drawing a lot of interest in the pre-draft circuit because of his blazing speed. He was timed as low as 4.29 during his pre-draft workouts at Built 4 It Athletics, a performance training facility in Prosper owned by former Cowboys safety Kavon Frazier. He clocked an eye-popping 4.36 at his Kansas Pro Day and then went 4.4 when he ran the 40 against his trainers and agents’ wishes at the Cowboys’ local workout.

Cowboys make history by being the first team to strike a cryptocurrency partnership.

“Blockchain.com is one of the oldest and most trusted digital asset platforms in the world,’’ Jerry Jones said in the business announcement of a partnership with the cryptocurrency firm. “They are bringing Wall Street to Main Street ... and that’s a touchdown for our millions of global fans.’’ This is an NFL first, a partnership with a crypto company. Said Jerry: “We take pride in being the first team in the NFL to sign an official cryptocurrency partnership.

Several second-year players could play key roles for the Cowboys in 2022.

Which player or two from 2021 with limited game reps (whether due to injury, or position on depth chart) do you think will get more playing time or otherwise move up the depth chart? – THOMAS NARRO / ARLINGTON, MA Rob: Malik Hooker is looking at big snaps unless the Cowboys add safety competition in the next few weeks. Jabril Cox will have a chance to take over Keanu Neal’s role in the linebacker rotation once he’s back from the 2021 knee injury. Josh Ball is a candidate at swing tackle, and in the past six seasons that position has been a multiple-game starter because of injuries. And it’ll be interesting to see if Kelvin Joseph can push for more playing time after missing the early chunk of his rookie season with a groin injury. Nick: All of the guys Rob just said. I’ll add another – Chauncey Golston could be ready to make a big leap. He seemed to be around the ball a lot in limited playing time. And now, they put that No. 99 on him – I’m expecting even bigger things from him. But let’s see how the draft shakes out but even with that, Golston has a unique position flex that will probably keep him on the field, if he can stay healthy.

Cowboys may not be happy waiting until No. 24, trading up sounding possible.

That is, of course, if they remain in that spot, because team owner Jerry Jones is already eyeing a possible move north on Day 1 and/or Day 2. Speaking from the press conference to announce the aforementioned cryptocurrency partnership. “I would trade up in this draft,” said Jones. “Just going in — a much as you can say about it — what’s there and who’s on the other line, but yes, I would trade up since we’re down as low as we are in those first two or three rounds. If we have a chance to and somebody that we really coveted was sitting at the bottom like [former All-Pro center Travis Frederick], who was sitting at the bottom [of the first round] and we were able to trade up and get him.” For reference, Frederick was the 31st-overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft and the Cowboys were roundly criticized for selecting him in that spot, but he’d go on to have a stellar career that was eventually derailed by his battle with Guillain-Barre syndrome that forced him into retirement following the 2019 season. Not so coincidentally, the Cowboys are again in dire straits on the offensive line, and that means they could certainly look to pull the trigger on grabbing a first-round O-lineman — marking the first time they’ve done so since perennial All-Pro guard Zack Martin got the nod in 2014. That said, as confessed by Jones, the willingness to trade up isn’t exclusive to the first round (strapped with the 56th- and 88th-overall picks in the second and third round, respectively) so keep an eye on the Cowboys to potentially move up in any of the first several rounds as they try to parlay their current stable of nine picks into a group of talent that leaps the roster forward after having seen it get worse since their unceremonious playoff exit in January and questionable roster moves to now.

