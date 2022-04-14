Dallas Cowboys roster news: Dallas releasing punter Hunter Niswander

You may have missed it, but the Dallas Cowboys technically signed a Pro Bowl player this offseason. If we are being even more technical, the Dallas Cowboys re-signed a Pro Bowl player as they brought punter Bryan Anger back after one year of service with the club. Anger was one of the better punters in the NFL last season so bringing him back certainly made sense.

At one point prior to Anger’s arrival though it looked like Hunter Niswander had an opportunity to be the punter of the future for the Cowboys. Niswander played eight games for the team in 2020 when Chris Jones was hurt and was waived in the early days of 2021 before reverting to the team’s injured reserve.

Unfortunately for Niswander, with Anger back the Cowboys no longer need another punter. The team officially released Hunter on Thursday.

We will see if Hunter Niswander winds up elsewhere over the rest of this offseason. Dallas released another specialist recently in kicker Greg Zuerlein and he wound up with the New York Jets.