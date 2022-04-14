Report: Dallas police want to interview Cowboys CB Kelvin Joseph about a murder last month

Late Thursday night a report surfaced from the Dallas Morning News concerning Dallas Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph.

According to the report, the Dallas Police Department wants to speak with Joseph about a murder that happened in March in Old East Dallas.

Dallas police want to interview a Dallas Cowboys player in connection with a murder last month in Old East Dallas, multiple sources with knowledge of the investigation told the Dallas Morning News. Cornerback Kelvin Joseph was involved in a disturbance March 18 outside a bar in the 3600 block of Greenville Avenue, at Martel Avenue, the same night that Cameron Ray, 20, was fatally shot there, according to multiple sources. Ray was shot about 2 a.m. outside the OT Tavern, and taken to a hospital, where he died.

Obviously this is a very serious matter and one that goes beyond the game of football. Any potential involvement by Joseph warrants investigation by the police.

The report stated that Cowboys’ officials have encouraged Joseph to speak with police about what he knows, according to a team source who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter. The Morning News also said that Cowboys officials do not believe Joseph is the shooter, however, both the Cowboys and Joseph’s attorney declined to comment to the paper.

Apparently part of what has potentially tied Joseph to the scene is a necklace that pays homage to his rapper pseudonym “YKDV Bossman Fat.”

Video footage shown by KDFW-TV (FOX4) earlier this week shows a man in a hoodie and an apparent YKDV necklace standing with a group inside the bar. That same group was later caught on another video getting into a fight with Ray and a few others at the intersection of Greenville and Martel. After the fight ends, Ray and his friends walk across the parking lot, and someone opens fire at them from inside a vehicle passing by, footage shows.

The Dallas Cowboys selected Joseph in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft (44th overall) despite some reported character concerns. He appeared in 10 games throughout his NFL rookie season and so far has been expected to have a bigger role on the defense this coming season.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.