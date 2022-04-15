Cowboys 2022 Draft: Dane Brugler mock draft fills most of the needs for the Dallas Cowboys

We are two weeks away from the 2022 NFL Draft officially beginning which means we have two weeks left to throw darts at a bunch of different places.

What the Dallas Cowboys ultimately decide to do when they jump on the clock is going to massively influence how successful next season ultimately is for them. The Cowboys have made it a point to focus more on the draft this offseason as opposed to outside free agency which means they need to walk away with a number of serious impact players.

It is difficult enough to forecast what the Cowboys will do in the first around let alone what their entire draft class will look like. ESPN did their best earlier this week in their full, seven-round mock and while it was an interesting exercise it felt somewhat unlikely given everything that we know about how the Cowboys operate.

A different seven-round mock draft has emerged and this one feels a little bit more likely as far as Cowboys tendencies are concerned.

Dane Brugler’s mock draft haul would be quite the performance by the Dallas Cowboys

While football fans certainly prefer some analysts over others, what separates some in particular is their knowledge-base of certain NFL teams. The Athletic’s Dane Brugler is a favorite of many Cowboys fans given his work with the team at the mothership over the years.

On Thursday a full seven-round mock draft from Dane Brugler was published and it feels much more in line with the Cowboys needs and tendencies from years past.

Dane Brugler’s full mock draft for the Dallas Cowboys

1.24: Zion Johnson, OG, Boston College

2.56: Sam Williams, DE, Ole Miss

3.88: Jelani Woods, TE, Virginia

4.129: Erik Ezukanma, WR, Texas Tech

5.155: Cade York, K, LSU

5.167: Abram Smith, RB, Baylor

5.176: Brandon Smith, LB, Penn State

5.178: Ryan Van Demark, OT, Connecticut

6.193: DaRon Bland, CB, Fresno State

It is hard not to be thrilled with the first 3-4 picks. Brugler has the Cowboys landing a starting left guard in Zion Johnson and a pass rusher that can help now (as well as develop for the future) in Sam Williams.

Things seem rather obvious for the Cowboys to draft a tight end in the top 100 this year and Jelani Woods has seen his name rise throughout the draft process given his insane athleticism. If Dallas walks away with one of he or Trey McBride from Colorado State as a long-term answer at tight end then they have to be thrilled.

One complaint people might have about this mock is that there is not a receiver present in the top 100 picks, but they did select Texas Tech’s Erik Ezukanma. We know that Ezukanma was a Dallas Day visitor and he could certainly join the group and contribute right away, too.