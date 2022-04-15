Cowboys free agent safety Darian Thompson visits the Colts

With much of our attention turning to the upcoming NFL draft, we can forget that there are still Dallas Cowboys free agents that have yet to find a home. The Cowboys spent much of free agency signing their own players instead of going outside the organization with the notable exceptions of James Washington and Dante Fowler, (they also signed special teamer Ryan Nall). But there are some Cowboys players still looking for work and that includes veteran safety Darian Thompson.

Thompson visited the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday in search of work. The Cowboys have been known to let players test the market then decide if they want to make a move to bring them back. That might be what is at work here, or Thompson’s run with the Cowboys might have come to an end.

He played four years in Dallas and has started 11 games (and played in 63). He proved to be a nice depth piece that was a contributor on special teams. In 2021 he only participated in five games after suffering a hamstring injury and the snaps he played were mainly on special teams. The team went with a safety makeover in 2021 by signing Jayron Kearse, Damontae Kazee and Malik Hooker. So far they have brought back Kearse and Hooker to go along with holdovers Donovan Wilson and Israel Mukuamu.