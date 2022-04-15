 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Dallas Cowboys release statement about Kelvin Joseph’s ‘possible connection’ to fatal shooting

The Cowboys announced that they are aware of the tragic incident to which the cornerback has been connected.

By RJ Ochoa
/ new
NFL: FEB 08 Super Bowl LVI - Super Bowl Experience Photo by Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

On Thursday night there was a report that Dallas Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph is someone whom the Dallas Police Department wants to speak to regarding the murder of Cameron Ray that took place in March.

According to a Fox 4 local news report, there is video footage that connects Joseph and his friends to the victim on the night that the murder took place. An article on Friday from The Dallas Morning News included word from Joseph’s attorney that Joseph was in the car from which gunshots were fired on the night in question, but that he did not fire them himself.

Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph was a passenger in a vehicle from which several gunshots were fired last month, killing a man in the Old East Dallas area, but Joseph was unarmed and did not kill the man, his attorney told the Dallas Morning News on Friday.

This comment from his lawyer is so far the first actual connection that ties Joseph to the night in question. The Dallas Cowboys also released a statement addressing the situation on Friday.

We will continue to update the site on this story as more information becomes available.

More From Blogging The Boys

Loading comments...