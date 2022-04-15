Dallas Cowboys release statement about Kelvin Joseph’s ‘possible connection’ to fatal shooting

On Thursday night there was a report that Dallas Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph is someone whom the Dallas Police Department wants to speak to regarding the murder of Cameron Ray that took place in March.

According to a Fox 4 local news report, there is video footage that connects Joseph and his friends to the victim on the night that the murder took place. An article on Friday from The Dallas Morning News included word from Joseph’s attorney that Joseph was in the car from which gunshots were fired on the night in question, but that he did not fire them himself.

Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph was a passenger in a vehicle from which several gunshots were fired last month, killing a man in the Old East Dallas area, but Joseph was unarmed and did not kill the man, his attorney told the Dallas Morning News on Friday.

The fact Dallas police asked for public’s help on case would indicate Cowboys CB Kelvin Joseph went weeks without telling police what he knows of homicide. Texas’ law of parties could lead to charges for anyone inside SUV at time of shooting. Our story: https://t.co/FN7snAGeSo — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) April 15, 2022

This comment from his lawyer is so far the first actual connection that ties Joseph to the night in question. The Dallas Cowboys also released a statement addressing the situation on Friday.

Statement from the Cowboys on Kelvin Joseph: pic.twitter.com/SIZ7J0n99a — Bobby Belt (@BobbyBeltTX) April 15, 2022

We will continue to update the site on this story as more information becomes available.