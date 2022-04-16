Cowboys news: Possible first-round picks for the Cowboys that aren’t the same old names

Some offensive names for the Cowboys first pick in the draft that are different from the usual guesses.

he first few names, unsurprisingly, are also on the offensive line. Bernhard Raimann from Central Michigan has been known to link with Dallas and is thought to be a first-round prospect. Listed at 6-foot-6 and 303-pounds, he is a little light to be in the first-round offensive tackle conversation, but his ceiling is keeping him there. A transition from tight end to tackle halfway through his collegiate career doesn’t help his stature, despite adding 60-pounds to his frame over the last two years. Raimann may not be the most exciting pick at 24th overall but his potential to be the tackle of the future could be enticing enough to look at either in the first, or as a trade up prospect in the second. Other offensive names are also possible to sneak up, including offensive tackle Tyler Smith from Tulsa, who had rumored to be in the conversations at the back end of the first into the second. Wide receivers Drake London (USC) and John Metchie III (Alabama) could also be in the mix as high-level targets. London would most likely be taken before 24, while Metchie could easily land after the Cowboys’ pick, so each could be a target if trade talks emerge when the round begins to unfold. All of which would fill the voids left by the departures of Amari Cooper and La’el Collins this offseason. While prepping for the future in either the receiver room or on an aging offensive line.

Will the Cowboys figure out the kicker situation via the draft?

Drafting kickers isn’t common; only eight have been selected by the Cowboys in over sixty years. But given Dallas major need at the position in 2022, could this upcoming draft be the ninth time it happens? Of those eight kickers drafted during franchise history, only two have come during Jerry Jones’ ownership. They weren’t far apart; Nick Folk in 2007 and David Buehler in 2009. And if you look at the circumstances those years compared to now, Dallas arguably has a greater need for a kicker ahead of the 2022 draft than in either of those cases. In 2007, Dallas had already re-signed veteran Martin Gramatica to a new contract after his first year with the team in 2006. But to create competition the Cowboys spent a 6th-round pick on Nick Folk. The rookie eventually won the job during preseason and Gramatica was soon released. Two years later, Folk was still around and had just completed 91% of his field goals the previous season. Nevertheless, Dallas was intrigued by the big leg and overall athleticism of David Buehler. They actually spent a 5th-rounder this time to acquire Buehler and carried both kickers on the roster in 2009, using Buehler for kickoffs and long-distance kicks while Folk handled normal field goals and extra points. In both years, Dallas already had a veteran in place before drafting the rookie. But as of today the Cowboys only have Chris Naggar, an undrafted free agent in 2021 who they signed to a futures deal in January, currently under contract.

Which positions need the biggest upgrade post draft?

Tier Two: Address now but not in the first round 6.) Defensive End Projected starter(s): Demarcus Lawrence, Dorance Armstrong This position easily could have fallen in tier three, but it sneaks into the second tier for one reason: impact on the other positions. Because if Armstrong and Lawrence are the two starters next year, there is no doubt that they will get the job done. However, last year proved that when Dallas has two players who can wreak havoc in the backfield, it makes the job easier for players like Osa Odighizuwa, Leighton Vander Esch, and the entire secondary. But the DE2 pairing of Armstrong and Dante Fowler might be closer to Randy Gregory’s production in 2021 than you might think. Armstrong himself was a comparable player to Gregory outside of Gregory’s ability to force fumbles. Yes, it would be nice to have two elite edge defenders who can make life easy for the rest of the team. But with Micah Parsons filling in at DE on some plays, and Armstrong/Fowler being adequate replacements for Gregory, the position doesn’t fall into the top five biggest needs.

What round could the Cowboys look to add a running back in?

With less than two weeks away from the start of the NFL Draft, mock drafts are being published at a rapid rate. When it comes to the Dallas Cowboys, everybody has an opinion on what the team should do through the seven rounds. Wide receiver and offensive line are the two prominent needs on the team entering the draft. Pass rusher is another position that will likely be addressed at some point during draft weekend. The Dallas Cowboys will add a handful of different positions through the draft — be it a glaring need or not. That takes us to Dane Brugler’s latest mock draft, who has the Cowboys taking a running back late. Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard are firmly on the roster for the upcoming season. That means that the running back position is not a need that has to be addressed this offseason. With that said, the position becomes a question mark following the 2022 season. There is a real chance that Elliott could be playing his last season in Dallas, while Pollard is set to hit free agency. Therefore, it might not be a bad idea to add a running back in this year’s draft. One, for insurance in case of injury. Two, for insurance following the season. Brugler sees the Cowboys adding former Baylor Bears back Abram Smith on day-three of the NFL Draft. Smith was the workhorse for the Big 12-champion Bears and has a chance to be a quality addition.

Should we be reading the clues that the Cowboys will take a wide receiver in the first round?

Then there is this when it comes to clues smacking you in the face. Right now, playing a game today, who are the top three wide receivers? CeeDee Lamb No. 1. Free agent signee James Washington, by process of elimination, is No. 2. And No. 3? Remember, Michael Gallup is coming off ACL surgery and will not be ready for the start of the season. And while the Cowboys did sign him to a five-year, $57.5 million contract, there is no guarantee he returns good as new, especially for this year, and why the Cowboys only guaranteed him $23 million, his signing bonus and the first two base salaries. That’s it. And let us remember, too, this team’s offense was the impetus for last year’s success, the Cowboys leading the league in yards gained and points scored. The defense was improved, sure, but only twice did the Cowboys win a game scoring no more than 20 points. And on top of all these clues, there seems to be a plethora of wide receivers worthy of first-round grades, and enough to have the choice of two or three by time No. 24 rolls around. “We lost two really good receivers in Amari and Ced . . . but certainly we are looking for some people who can make plays,” Stephen Jones said. “That receiver position certainly jumps out.”

