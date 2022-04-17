Cowboys news: Emmitt Smith thinks Dallas players need more commitment to reach potential

Another Cowboys legend weighs in on the current state of the team.

“It is disappointing, because you see how talented this team can be, was [in past years], and has the potential to be,” Smith told Newday. “The disappointing part is not seeing this team maximize its true potential, how it’s done, what they need to do. They need to figure those things out quickly for themselves, individually and as a complete team.” Smith would like to see this year’s team take some of the lessons from his championship seasons and apply them to the 2022 season and beyond. And that means today’s players taking their profession more seriously. “One thing I can say about my Dallas Cowboys teams back in the ‘90’s, there was an overarching commitment from each and every man on the football field to get better and be better and be physically fit and ready to roll once the season came around, period,” said Smith, the NFL’s all-time leading rusher with 18,355 yards. “What was important was what we did every off-season in terms of our physical training and getting in physical shape ready to go out there and compete, and we did compete. Not only amongst ourselves, but we competed once we got on the football field for four quarters, and there was no holding back. In my opinion, that is the environment that our current Cowboys are missing.” The clear line of demarcation and the Cowboys’ descent was Jones’ firing of Jimmy Johnson after the 1993 season – even though the Cowboys managed to win another title in Barry Switzer’s second season. Smith would love to see the lessons Johnson imparted on his players before his ouster apply to the current team under Mike McCarthy.

WR Skyy Moore, Western Michigan WMU is in the MAC conference, a group of 5. There’s even buzz Moore could be a first-round consideration, but with no 30 visit or private workout on record, the Cowboys are likely out on him. OT Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa Penning (Missouri Valley, other) has been mocked to Dallas in the first round by a couple high-profile national folks, because there is rumored interest. But in the first? If Penning goes that high, it would shock me into a coma if that team was Dallas. OT Tyler Smith, Tulsa The Cowboys have recently been burned at the Tulsa (Group of 5) alter, and as we see with other schools- they tend to stay away, so Smith is likely out, too.

Cowboys defensive back Kelvin Joseph apparently told police exactly what they needed to hear. A day after Joseph met with authorities investigating the drive-by shooting death of Cameron Ray, two people were arrested in connection with the crime. Per the Dallas Police Department (via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News), police have apprehended Aries Jones, 28, and Tivione English, 21. Joseph’s lawyer has admitted that Joseph was a passenger in the vehicle from which the shots were fired. Joseph, a second-round pick of the Cowboys in 2021, has not been arrested or charged with any crime. The murder happened on March 18, following a fight outside a bar. Cameron Ray was 20 years old.

With the 2022 NFL Draft around the corner, a lot of the NFL world has been buzzing with mock drafts, prospect profiles, and trade rumors. But there’s also been some content that allows fans and players to reminisce on last year’s draft. To teams around the league, the draft is a time for business to be done. For collegiate players, this time of year represents a life-changing opportunity. It represents a chance to be rewarded for years of hard work. The Dallas Cowboys former first-round pick, Micah Parsons, had one of those incredible moments last year. The NFL recently posted a video from their “Hey Rookie Welcome to the NFL” segments on Twitter showing Parsons’ reaction to getting drafted by the Cowboys, and it’s very emotional. It starts with the Penn State product saying that he wants Dallas and that he will cry if he gets that call. Moments later, his phone rings and Jerry Jones is on the other end. “This is all I’ve ever wanted man,” Parsons said to Jones. He then puts his head in his hands and begins to cry. His family is jumping for joy and recording the moment. It’s truly a special moment for the young gun. Maybe it’s just me. But there’s something about seeing a 6-3, 245-pound man cry that really gets you. As he’s on the phone with Jerry, Parsons’ son Malcolm comes up to him and the linebacker envelops his kid in a big hug. Tissues, anyone? Parsons retweeted the video expressing how important the moment was to him.

Mann these moments just so life changing https://t.co/Mzx5sV8wHr — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) April 7, 2022

