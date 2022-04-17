Cowboys 2022 mock draft roundup: A late consensus builds around one offensive lineman

In our latest look at mock drafts, we start to see a consensus build around the Dallas Cowboys first-round pick at 24. In the months leading up to the draft, Cowboys mock draft picks in the first round have been all over the board. But now that we are just under two weeks until the draft, a little bit of a consensus has formed for Dallas. Six of our ten mocks agree on the same player, and nine out of ten agree on the same position group.

Guard Kenyon Green has become the consensus pick in these mocks.

Fanspeak

24: Dallas Cowboys- G Kenyon Green, Texas A&M -Cowboys don’t have a lot of pressing needs. They may add an EDGE player or another defensive back, but I like them to continue to build up their OL.

CBS Sports (Tyler Sullivan)

Round 1 - Pick 24 Kenyon Green OL TEXAS A&M • JR • 6’4” / 323 LBS Green has shown an ability to be a versatile weapon across the O-line as he started at every position outside of center for the Aggies. He moves well at 325 pounds and is well-polished at this stage of his career. He’d challenge left guard Connor McGovern for the starting spot from the jump or push for the right tackle spot opposite Tyron Smith.

Pro Football Network

24) Dallas Cowboys: Kenyon Green, G, Texas A&M The Cowboys have practically telegraphed their direction for Round 1. While Zion Johnson could very well be the pick here (and might be the better guard), Kenyon Green has the positional flexibility Dallas loves. With no current high-end option as a swing tackle, Green could be that if/when Tyron Smith has to miss a few games with injury.

USA Today

24. Dallas Cowboys – OL Kenyon Green, Texas A&M: He played every O-line position but center for the Aggies in 2021 but took most of his college snaps at left guard. That kind of versatility – and a nice streak of nastiness – would be a boon to a once dominant unit that lost two starters (RT La’el Collins, LG Connor Williams) in free agency and had shown signs of slippage anyway.

Sporting News

24. Cowboys: Kenyon Green, G, Texas A&M The Cowboys’ offensive line was considered one of the best in football for a long time, and that was largely because they spent first-round draft picks on offensive lineman for years. With La’El Collins gone and Connor McGovern entering the last year of his contract, the Cowboys are going to have to address offensive line sooner rather than later. Green is a nasty guard who could start immediately, displacing McGovern and filling a potential hole in 2023. It’s not sexy, but Dallas won’t have many needs to address once they’re on the clock.

The Draft Network

24. Cowboys Kenyon Green IOL, Texas A&M What seemed to be a complete offense last year looks like a completely different team this year with the loss of key players like Amari Cooper and La’el Collins. With this pick, the Cowboys draft OL Kenyon Green, a guy that can play multiple positions in this Dallas power run scheme.

The realization from these mockers that the Cowboys have a hole that they must fill at left guard has taken hold. Green seems to be the pick for a couple of reasons. One, he can step right in at left guard and start on day one. Two, he has position flexibility that might allow the Cowboys to use him in different ways in the future as they try to rebuild their offensive line.

And if it’s not Green, it might be this guy.

NY Post

24. Dallas Cowboys Zion Johnson, G, Boston College A plug-and-play bookend for Zack Martin is needed to aid Ezekiel Elliott, because Connor Williams left for Miami.

Green and Johnson have emerged as the likely pick in the minds of many fans and mockers. We’ll see if that is true in a few weeks.

Now for the one-off picks.

NFL.com (Adam Rank)

24 Dallas Cowboys Trevor Penning Northern Iowa · OT · Senior (RS) You no longer have La’el Collins, so this is a pressing need. Penning is one of the most interesting tackle prospects in the draft. Charles Cross is also an option here, and again, I’ll let you make the ultimate call. I would take a shot on Penning. But you have a lot of needs, so trade down if you can.

This one seems strange. Charles Cross falls all the way to the Cowboys here but they pass on him. Offensive tackle doesn’t seem like the need guard is, but a player with flexibility might work.

NFL.com (Lance Zierlein)

24 Dallas Cowboys Bernhard Raimann Central Michigan · OT · Senior The choice here could come down to Zion Johnson or Raimann. The latter is the better athlete and can play left guard or tackle, which gets him the nod.

Another tackle who could possibly shift inside for the 2022 season. Position flex on the offensive line sounds like a Cowboys move.

And now for the real wild card of our mock draft roundup.

FOX Sports

24. Dallas Cowboys: Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota State Dallas lost both Cooper and Cedric Wilson Jr. this offseason. Michael Gallup won’t be ready to start the season after suffering an ACL injury on Jan. 2. Watson had an unbelievable 57 plays of 20-plus yards last season. This pick could also turn into an offensive or defensive lineman.

