Cowboys news: The ideal scenario for Dallas in the 2022 draft

What would everything going right for the Cowboys during the draft look like?

CHRIS OLAVE WR Ohio State Buckeyes Need: 7.5 Draft Projection: 9.5 Talent: 10 Fit: 10 Potential: 10 Total: 47/50 This is a guy that many Cowboys fans have fallen in love with. Chris Olave is a do-it-all receiver from Ohio State that could immediately take over the WR3 spot and flourish next to CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup. Olave is currently expected to land anywhere between picks 10 and 30, which is a relatively big gap for a first-round talent. This is due to there being a surplus of receiver talent in this draft. The Buckeye is arguably the best all-around talent in this draft and could be a great long-term replacement for Amari Cooper. The Ohio State star has the potential to be one of the best receivers in this league and he could be utilized extremely well in Dallas with plenty of attention going to the other receivers. With two great red zone threats already in the receiver room, why not add one more?

Dallas now needs to account for a few players that could miss time.

A different form of anticipated absences comes from veteran Offensive Tackle Tyron Smith. While not dealing with an issue the way Gallup is, Smith’s recent uptick in missed games and general history for the last six years makes it hard to rely on him for 17 games in 2022. After missing three games each year from 2016-2019, Tyron only played in two games in 2020 before neck surgery and then missed six in 2021 with an ankle sprain. Even if Smith’s past both issues now, one can’t help but wonder what the next malady will be. The veteran’s health issues and even general age and mileage at this point make his backup a key concern. After La’el Collins got discarded this offseason and presumably moved Terence Steele into a starting job at right tackle, second-year prospect Josh Ball is the likely candidate to serve as swing tackle. Ball missed his entire rookie season as an NFL “redshirt” after a preseason ankle injury gave Dallas the opportunity to stash him on injured reserve. But while personal issues dropped Josh to the 4th Round in 2021 more than playing ability, can the Cowboys really trust him as the next man up behind Tyron? Again, this makes OT a position of significance for the 2022 Draft. Dallas may have supreme confidence in Josh Ball based on their scouting and what he showed in training camp, but only they know that for certain. If there are doubts, we could see an early pick go towards a current backup and eventual replacement for Tyron Smith at left tackle.

Take out Super Bowl wins, which are obviously important, and Tony Romo might be the better QB.

Now, I know what some of you may be thinking. Romo played in the era in which the NFL became more of a passing league than a running league, right? And you’d be right in thinking that. But in 165 regular-season games, Aikman threw 4,715 passes. Romo threw 4,335 passes in 156. So there goes that argument. At 97.1, Romo currently has the ninth-highest passer rating in NFL history, just one spot behind Tom Brady. Take active quarterbacks out of the equation, and he ranks second behind only Drew Brees. Just behind Romo on the list are Steve Young (96.8) and Peyton Manning (96.5). Now, I’m not saying that Romo is better than either of those legends. But it bears pointing out. Aikman, by the way, ranks 71st on the list. Oddly enough, the man right in front of him on the list is yet another underappreciated Cowboys quarterback, Danny White, who’s tied for 69th with a rating of 81.7. But I digress.

Should fans get their hopes up about Jelani Woods?

Physical Skills Evaluation: Route Running: Is sudden in his breaks, but he isn’t able to gain a lot if any separation at the routes breaking points. Has flashes of attacking the defensive backs blind spot. Has flashes of leaning into the defensive back at the routes breaking point, to help gain separation. Works his way back to the QB on broken or extended plays. Ball Skills: Tracks the ball well in flight, able to highpoint the football, look balls in over the shoulder. Blocking: Tenacious as a blocker, doesn’t give up on a play. Gives his best effort to stay between the defender and the ball carrier. Able to direct second-level defenders where he wants them to go. Shows violence as a chip blocker. Can lower his head on blocks that extend for a while and end up getting tossed aside. Contested Catch: Able to highpoint the football, and shield the ball while in the air to avoid contact. Extends his hands away from his frame well. Fluidness/Flexibility: Rolls hips through contact well when he is a blocker. Never saw that he was asked to perform a reach block and seal off a defender.

Dallas can add another Boise State receiver to their roster.

The Cowboys should consider drafting Boise State slot receiver Khalil Shakir in the second round of the NFL Draft At his Pro Day, the slot receiver impressed several scouts with his 38.5-inch vertical jump. That number was somehow four inches better than what he recorded at the NFL Combine just a month earlier. Because he is shorter than most receivers (6-0), Shakir likely knows he needs to impress in other ways. His vertical numbers did that. Yet another Boise State alum, offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, was there to witness it in person. In his final year with Boise State, Shakir had 77 receptions for 1,117 yards and seven touchdowns. Every single one of those stats was a career-best for the Bronco. He also was a huge help on punt returns and lined up at different spots throughout the offense. Shakir was originally predicted to go in the third round, but his impressive Pro Day may change things. Regardless, he’s a non-first-rounder who could really make an impact on this roster. Will Jerry Jones make another Cowboy out of a Bronco?

