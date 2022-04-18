The Dallas Cowboys officially begin their offseason program on Monday

Today is April 18th which is an important day for the Dallas Cowboys.

Truth be told Monday is an important day for 13 different NFL teams as offseason work began for the Dallas Cowboys and a dozen others. This is the first significant step of work to happen in an official capacity over the offseason, but obviously there is a long road ahead.

Cowboys veterans have been working together already as is their right to do so, but those things are not official NFL activities. Just recently some photos emerged of Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and Tony Pollard working out together at SMU.

The 2022 NFL Draft is next week which isn’t an activity of work for veteran players but is an important process for the team as a whole. Rookie minicamp will follow that and late in the month of May is when OTAs will get rolling.

A full breakdown of the offseason schedule:

First Day:

April 18

OTA Offseason Workouts:

May 24-25, June 1-2, June 6-7, June 9-10

Mandatory Minicamp:

June 14-16

It isn’t quite the first day of school but it is something nonetheless.