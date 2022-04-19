2022 NFL Draft: ‘Being the general manager’ mock draft for the Dallas Cowboys

When it comes to doing a mock draft for a specific team, there are a couple of ways to approach it. You can do it based on who you believe the team will select, or how you would personally use each and every one of their draft picks as if you were the general manager. Today, it’s the latter as I play general manager for each of the Dallas Cowboys nine draft picks at their disposal in the 2022 NFL Draft.

We’ll forgo any hypothetical trades for this particular mock draft. Instead, each pick will be where the Cowboys are currently slotted in the draft order in all six rounds that they hold a pick. It’s unlikely they stand pat in each round considering how much Jerry Jones likes wheeling and dealing, but you never know, he may surprise us and do nothing.

1.24 - OG Kenyon Green, Texas A&M

A trade down would be preferable to hopefully pick up another Top 100 pick, but considering the huge glaring hole the Cowboys have at left guard, it’s drafting for “need” here. Kenyon Green is a versatile, plug-and-play left guard replacement for Connor Williams and someone who should continue to improve now that he can settle into one position instead of playing multiple ones like he did during his time at Texas A&M.

2.56 - EDGE David Ojabo, Michigan

I’m typically against the Cowboys using their second-round pick on players who send up “red flags” due to their past injury history or off the field issues. However, if David Ojabo somehow slides all the way and their lap at No. 56, he’s someone they would need to take. Prior to his injury he was likely a Top 15 pick, so to get him here would be an absolute steal even if he needs a redshirt season. Betting on his talent is well worth any risk involved.

3.88 - TE Jeremy Ruckert, Ohio State

Jeremy Ruckert was underutilized and underappreciated during his time at Ohio State, making him somewhat of a mystery TE in the 2022 draft class. Mystery or not, he checks on the boxes of a starting caliber TE in the NFL. His size, athleticism, and blue-collar mentality as an in-line blocker is exactly what the Cowboys need to pair with Dalton Schultz this year and eventually become his replacement as the TE1 next season.

4.129 - WR Danny Gray, SMU

Danny Gray is personally one of my favorite receivers in the 2022 draft class for the Cowboys. He has inside/out versatility and his speed before and after the catch make him a big-threat weapon in the passing game. He’s a receiver you try to get the ball into his hands anywhere on the field with green grass in front of him and let him do his thing. He could be a real asset to Dallas’ aerial attack behind CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup.

5.155 – CB Josh Jobe, Alabama

The Cowboys may have missed out on drafting Trevon Diggs’ former teammate Patrick Surtain last year, but they have a real shot at Josh Jobe this year, another former teammate of Diggs’. Jobe isn’t nearly the same kind of caliber player as Surtain, but he is a fine player in his own right. He’s a physical CB who’s been well coached at Alabama, and would add some more depth/insurance to the position.

5.167 – RB Abram Smith, Baylor

Abram Smith is exactly the type of player the Cowboys need to target on Day 3. He is a double duty type of weapon who can provide much-needed depth at running back and also be a core special teams player as well. That kind of versatility is invaluable for building a roster and on game days. That’s not even mentioning the fact he could potentially be Dallas’ starting RB as soon as next year.

5.176 - LB Brandon Smith, Penn State

Minus Micah Parsons, the Cowboys can’t feel all that comfortable about the current linebacker position. Leighton Vander Esch has a proven track record of injuries and Jabril Cox is still working his way back from a season-ending one last season. More depth is absolutely needed and Brandon Smith fits the bill. He may be one of the more athletically gifted linebackers in the 2022 draft class, but he’s still a Day 3 developmental one.

5.178 - WR Kyle Phillips, UCLA

A double-dip at wide receiver after selecting Danny Gray earlier because Kyle Phillips is someone who brings something a little different to the Cowboys receiving corps. He fits the role of a slot receiver, but he’s also someone who brings added value in the return game as a punt returner, something the Cowboys need now that CeeDee Lamb is taking on a larger role as the teams No. 1 receiver.

6.193 - K Cameron Dicker, Texas

Scoffing at the idea of the Cowboys using any kind of draft capital on a kicker or punter? Your tune should have changed after watching the Cincinnati Bengals fifth-round pick last year, Evan McPherson, absolutely dominate in the kicking game as a rookie. After suffering through Greg Zuerlein’s inconsistency the past few years, Dallas could use some stability at the position and Cameron Dicker is talented enough to be that guy.