 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Cowboys free agent safety Damontae Kazee is visiting the Seattle Seahawks

The Cowboys starting free safety from 2021 looks to be moving on.

By Dave Halprin
/ new
NFL: JAN 09 Cowboys at Eagles Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Another one of the Dallas Cowboys remaining free agents is visiting another team, but this one just happens to be a 2021 starter. Damontae Kazee was the Cowboys starting free safety for most of 2021 and while he didn’t jump off the page as a star, he was a solid addition to the back end of the defense.

He had come over after spending his career with the Atlanta Falcons, and Dan Quinn, creating another player reunion with his former coach. The Cowboys added Kazee along with Jayron Kearse and Malik Hooker last offseason. The Cowboys have already re-signed Kearse and Hooker, so Kazee appears to be the odd-man out.

That may be the case for real as he is visiting the Seattle Seahawks,

The Cowboys most likely will replace Kazee with Hooker as the natural free safety on the back end of the defense. Jayron Kearse and Donovan Wilson are similar type players in that they excel when closer to the line of scrimmage either making tackles or covering underneath. Kearse has also functioned as a dime linebacker in certain defenses and was one of the Cowboys best defensive players last season.

The Cowboys, including Dan Quinn, must have really liked what they saw from Hooker in 2021 as they are apparently choosing him over Kazee. It wasn’t a bad season for Kazee, but the team must think that Hooker is more of a playmaker back there.

More From Blogging The Boys

Loading comments...