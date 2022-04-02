Cowboys news: What the mock drafts are guessing about the Cowboys plans

Mock Draft Saturday.

56th overall: DL Travis Jones, Connecticut Noteworthy players off the board: WR Skyy Moore, EDGE David Ojabo, LB Nakobe Dean, EDGE Boye Mafe Noteworthy players on the board: OT Nicholas Petit-Frere, IOL Dylan Parham, WR David Bell It would undoubtedly be a surprise if the Dallas Cowboys draft a one-tech/nose defensive tackle this early. But Jones is so good that it also wouldn’t be a shock to break their tradition of undervaluing the position. Jones could be an instant boost for the Cowboys’ run defense as a big-bodied run stuffer that projects to be a good pass rusher as well. Having a nose tackle like the Senior Bowl standout would provide Quinn with a lot of fun options to play around with odd fronts and two-gap schemes. With athletic linebackers like Micah Parsons and Jabril Cox in the second level of the second defense, fielding a space-eater like Jones could go a long way.

Could Derek Stingley really fall to 24?

While it’s typical to see any Cowboys-related mock drafts selecting either Offensive Line or Wide Receiver for the 24th pick, ESPN Reporter Mike Tannenbaum surprised fans on Wednesday when he selected LSU Cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. at Pick 24 in his latest Mock Draft. According to Tannenbaum, Stingley Jr., a projected Top 10-15 player, slid to the Cowboys in this mock because of his injury history and inconsistent play but said the franchise could get a steal if he can play anywhere near his ceiling. Now before fans go into a frenzy because of Tannenbaum’s pick, if the Cowboys were to land Stingley Jr., he could help solve their cornerback woes and elevate their DB Room significantly. Why Cowboys should pull the trigger on Stingley Jr. In Tannenbaum’s scenario, I feel like it makes sense for the Cowboys to pull the trigger on this pick because you’re taking a chance on a player who has shown shades to be an elite, lock-down corner. If you’re able to pair Stingley Jr. with Trevon Diggs, it would give the franchise a dynamic Cornerback duo that could lock down the backend for years, but also be one of the most athletically gifted in the league. I understand fans that feel the Cowboy’s defensive back room isn’t a need to address early in the draft, but I feel like it would be too hard to pass up the potential of snagging a cornerback who has drawn comparisons of Stephon Gilmore and Marshon Lattimore. With that in mind, Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones has already alluded that the franchise is likely selecting an offensive line prospect early but added that if a Lamb or Parsons is there, you could see them going after the best player available.

12 different first round picks, you be the judge.

No. 24. Zion Johnson, G | Boston College The Dallas Cowboys’ success in recent years really began when the team decided to take guard Zack Martin in the first round instead of flashy quarterback Johnny Manziel. A smart, sensible selection doesn’t always sell tickets, but the goal is to put the best product on the field. The team’s performance has been uneven ever since, though the Cowboys front has served as a point of pride and the foundation for the entire roster. Boston College’s Zion Johnson can provide a similar stabilizing effect at left guard after Connor Williams’ free-agency departure. “This would be a dream pairing for a team in the Cowboys with unmatched success drafting at the position. With a hole at left guard, they’d get the highest-rated guard, who happens to be most comfortable on the left side,” Thorn said. “Johnson has a clean evaluation as a result of extensive experience in a pro-style scheme in addition to consistent film, excellent physical traits and an outstanding offseason at the Senior Bowl and combine. “Johnson checks the necessary boxes to meet the Cowboys’ high standards at the position while keeping their identity as a team anchored by its offensive line intact at least in the short term as it continues to restock talent.”

Don’t give us hope...

Death, taxes, and Dallas Cowboys fans longing for a legitimate safety. Tyrann Mathieu’s name has been connected to the Cowboys each time he has hit free agency mostly as something that fans are trying to will into existence. Mathieu is indeed on the open market once again this offseason and Thursday evening brought a report that Dallas is among those who are interested in him. Tyrann Mathieu has been among the NFL’s more visible defensive backs for the better part of the last decade and has a tenacity about him that could surely go a long way towards inspiring any locker room that he sets foot in. He is a world champion having won a Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs and while the Cowboys have already brought back Jayron Kearse and Malik Hooker this offseason, with no disrespect intended towards them, they are not Tyrann Mathieu. Of course Dallas being ‘interested’ is the bare minimum sort of thing here and there are a lot of teams listed in the report by Jordan Schultz. The New Orleans Saints make a lot of sense for Mathieu given his Louisiana history, but notably absent from this list are his former team in the Kansas City Chiefs.

Will the Cowboys add to their OL before the draft?

I keep hearing Dallas could add veterans to the offensive line prior to the draft to give them more flexibility should a “CeeDee or Micah” fall to them. The free agent pool looks thin, especially at the guard position. Who would you say may be a target(s) at this time for the Cowboys? Thanks. — ROB RIGGIERI / RUTLAND, MA Nick: I’ll let Dave handle the names you’re looking for. All the lists of available guards include Spain and Schofield. I don’t know many of those guys myself. I do want to throw out another option here. Let’s not overlook another avenue to add veteran players, although it’s not something the Cowboys do often. But they’ve got four fifth-round picks. That’s a pretty good round to send to another team for a veteran player. Sometimes a team will draft players in the first few rounds and that will make others on the roster expendable. And we all know that teams covet picks – probably more than they should in my opinion. The minute I saw Randy Moss get traded to the Patriots for a fourth-round pick, I was always sold on adding veterans for late-round picks. So to me, I’d be looking at that option here. Trade a pick for a player maybe in the final year of his four-year deal and someone that might not be returning on a second contract.

We have an updated 30 visit list to keep an eye on.

30 visits. These are important for every team, but especially for the Cowboys. Their 30 official pre-draft visitors have been a good indicator of significant interest. CeeDee Lamb wasn’t one of those visitors in 2020. There were no in-person pre-draft visits last year, but Parsons did meet with the Cowboys virtually. Since 2005, Morris Claiborne (2012) is the only other Dallas first-round pick who hasn’t been one of the team’s 30 pre-draft visitors. All 30 aren’t spent on players the Cowboys are targeting in the first round. It’s split up among prospects that are expected to be available throughout the draft. The Cowboys don’t always use all 30. They currently have 28 scheduled for next week at The Star. Here is the list in alphabetical order. David Anenih, DE, Houston Markquese Bell, S, Florida A&M Daron Bland, CB, Fresno State Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

Blogging The Boys Podcast Network and YouTube Channel

We offer a different show every single day on the Blogging The Boys podcast network.

Monday : 1st and 10 with Dave Sturchio, Tony Catalina, and Aidan Davis

: 1st and 10 with Dave Sturchio, Tony Catalina, and Aidan Davis Monday: Hidden Yardage with Mark Lane and Sean Martin

Hidden Yardage with Mark Lane and Sean Martin Tuesday : The 75O with Tony Casillas and RJ Ochoa

: The 75O with Tony Casillas and RJ Ochoa Tuesday: BTB Roundtable with various BTB personalities

BTB Roundtable with various BTB personalities Wednesday: The NFC East Mixtape with RJ Ochoa and Brandon Gowton

The NFC East Mixtape with RJ Ochoa and Brandon Gowton Wednesday : Talkin’ The Draft with Connor Livesay and Mark Schofield

: Talkin’ The Draft with Connor Livesay and Mark Schofield Thursday: The Ocho with RJ Ochoa

The Ocho with RJ Ochoa Thursday : Ryled Up with Roy White and Tom Ryle

: Ryled Up with Roy White and Tom Ryle Friday : Girls Talkin ‘Boys with Kelsey Charles and Meg Murray

: Girls Talkin ‘Boys with Kelsey Charles and Meg Murray Friday: The Star Seminar with Danny Phantom and Rabblerousr

The Star Seminar with Danny Phantom and Rabblerousr Saturday : Cowboys Hoy with Mauricio Rodriguez

: Cowboys Hoy with Mauricio Rodriguez Sunday: The World’s Team with Meg Murray and Paul Stewart

The Blogging The Boys podcast network is available on all major podcast platforms.

Subscribe here on Apple devices.

Subscribe here if you are a Spotify user.

Subscribe to the Blogging The Boys YouTube Channel for videos throughout every week right here.