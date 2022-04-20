Cowboys 2022 free agency: 2 remaining free agents that could fill positions of need before the draft

When it comes to the NFL Draft, one of the worst things a team can do is put themselves in a position where they are forced to address a specific need early on. Unfortunately for the Dallas Cowboys, their free agent strategy has forced them into this unfavorable position.

The Cowboys have neglected to shore up the offensive guard position and still need work on the wide receiver corps, forcing them into a bad spot. However, the Cowboys still have some time to correct their mistakes. Today we look at two remaining free agents that could fill Dallas’ biggest positions of need before the upcoming NFL draft.

1.) WR Will Fuller

During his six-year NFL career, when Will Fuller has been on the field he’s been fairly productive. The big problem for the wideout is staying on the field has been his biggest challenge. The former first-round pick has battled injuries and a suspension, playing in more than 11 games during a season just once, coming all the way back in 2016 during his rookie year.

Last season, Fuller was bit by the injury bug once again. The wideout was limited to playing in just two games for the Miami Dolphins, catching four passes for a mere 26 yards.

Despite his injury issues and recent suspension, Fuller did have the most productive season of his career just two years ago during his 2020 campaign. The wideout totaled career-best marks in receptions (53), receiving yards (879), and touchdowns (8).

DESHAUN 53-YARD BOMB TO WILL FULLER



This game is amazing.



(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/u20GnPwGHw — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 18, 2020

If they were to bring him in, Fuller would add some much-needed breakaway speed to Dallas’ offense. He would be able to step in and play outside while Michael Gallup recovers from his ACL tear, and would be a nice third or fourth option once Gallup returns.

He also would eliminate the need to absolutely take a wideout early in the draft. If they added Fuller, the Cowboys could get away with waiting until the third or fourth round to potentially select a wideout, giving them the ability to address the offensive line and defense early on.

The former Notre Dame standout has shown if he’s on the field, he’s going to produce. It would certainly be a risk, but if the Cowboys were to take a chance on Fuller and he’s able to stay healthy, he could end up being one of the better bargain bin signings of the offseason.

2.) OG Ereck Flowers

You could make a solid argument that the Cowboys’ weakest position on their team is the left guard spot. If they were to play a game today, the Cowboys would have to roll with third-year guard Connor McGovern as their starter.

McGovern wasn’t awful last season, but he certainly wasn’t all that great either. The former third-round pick was unable to keep his starting spot after replacing Connor Williams in Week 11, eventually losing his starting job in Week 15.

If the Cowboys are looking for an instant plug-and-play starter at left guard, 27-year-old Ereck Flowers could be a good fit. Our own Aidan Davis mentioned Flowers as a potential free agent fit a few weeks ago.

And here are three things that should excite Cowboys fans about the prospect of signing Flowers: He has been durable. The only season he didn’t exceed 850 total snaps was the year he was released by the Giants before being claimed by the Jaguars. He is versatile if need be. Flowers was initially drafted to play tackle and while it didn’t work out with the Giants, he has played 3,500 snaps at LT. Although he has seen more success at LG he can play tackle if the need arises. He plays mistake-free football. Part of the reason he didn’t succeed at LT was because of the penalties. But since moving to guard he has accumulated four penalties, three penalties and one penalty in 2019, 2020 and 2021, respectively. The eight penalties since 2019 are less than Connor Williams had in the first six weeks of 2021.

Signing Flowers would make sense for the Cowboys for a couple of reasons. First, it would give them a capable enough starting and backup option at LG that they wouldn’t feel forced to take one early in the draft. Second, it would make them a better team at this very moment. Flowers, who had a 72.0 offensive grade from Pro Football Focus last season, is a better player than McGovern at this stage of his career.

Since he is still on the open market, Flowers likely isn’t looking for anything long-term, making him and the Cowboys a perfect match. If they were smart, the Cowboys would sign Flowers before the draft and free themselves up from being pigeonholed into taking a guard early in the draft.