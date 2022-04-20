Bobby Wagner on talks with the Cowboys: ‘They didn’t really figure it out from a financial situation’

With just over a week until the 2022 NFL Draft begins the needs on the Dallas Cowboys roster are obvious. The Cowboys need help at guard and wide receiver, plus a few other spots. Like every NFL team they could use depth in a number of different areas and linebacker is certainly one of them.

The Cowboys have one of the best linebackers in the league on their roster in Micah Parsons, but he isn’t your classic linebacker. Parsons plays everywhere (which helps the need along the edge) but when he is rushing the passer there is a bigger hole in the middle of the defense.

Dallas returned both Leighton Vander Esch and Luke Gifford this offseason, but they did not sign a certain free agent which had a lot of people upset. Almost three weeks after he joined the Los Angeles Rams, it has become clear that Bobby Wagner was never realistically going to wear the star.

According to Wagner the Cowboys ‘didn’t really figure it out from a financial situation’

Part of what made Wagner’s free agency unique this offseason is that he, like some NFL players, represents himself.

Wagner joined The Rich Eisen Show on Tuesday and discussed how funny and awkward it was to reach out to general managers from his own phone. He even noted that a lot of them did not believe that he was really Bobby Wagner.

Eisen pressed Wagner on how real talks with the Dallas Cowboys were and cited the linebacker’s history with current Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. You can watch the entire conversation concerning free agency right here.

“We had a lot of conversations, but they couldn’t, they didn’t really figure it out from a financial situation. But also they had other needs that they wanted to address first. And they addressed those needs.”

The finances of the situation are a five-year, $50M deal which is what the Rams gave Wagner to join their World Champion defense. The particulars of the contract were too high for Dallas’ taste.

With Bobby Wagner’s contract official, a look at the numbers:

— Functionally, it’s a 2-year deal worth $17.5M base with a chance to make $23.5M with incentives.

— He gets $6.5M in Year 1 — but $10M fully guaranteed, working with the #Rams while they work on Aaron Donald, etc. https://t.co/c3PAjOyU2F — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 4, 2022

Obviously the Cowboys were interested in Wagner, but as is usually the case, Dallas wasn’t ready to pay that kind of money in free agency.