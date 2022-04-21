Cowboys 2022 schedule: NFL set to announce schedule for this season on May 12th

We are officially one week away from the 2022 NFL Draft beginning, but it turns out another Thursday in the distance has some significance as well. On Thursday (as in this one), the NFL announced that the schedule for this season will be revealed on May 12th which is three weeks from today. This is, of course, an annual process of receiving mostly information that we already know with the league filling in some rather important details.

We have known who the Dallas Cowboys are going to be playing since the season ended. In 2022, the Cowboys will (besides the six games against their own division) play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Cincinnati Bengals, Houston Texans, and Indianapolis Colts at home. Their road trips will include visits to the Los Angeles Rams, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Tennessee Titans, and Jacksonville Jaguars.

We know that the Jaguars will host a London game and that it will be against an NFC opponent so it is possible that the Cowboys game ‘in Jacksonville’ takes place across the pond. You will recall that the last time Dallas ‘visited’ the Jaguars in 2014 that the game also took place in London. Dallas’ last true visit to Jacksonville came all the way back in 2006. The international games are set to be announced on May 4th so if Dallas is a part of one we will learn that piece then.

The schedule release is an exciting sign that football is officially getting closer. So go ahead and schedule in the schedule release on your calendar!