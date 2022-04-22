Cowboys 2022 Draft: A final 7-round mock draft

It’s that time of the year. The mock drafts start to wind down and the real life draft is here. With the draft less than a week away, this is my final Dallas Cowboys seven-round mock draft ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. We now have a pretty good idea of what direction the Cowboys are looking to go thanks to their “30 visit list”, sources around the league, and the current holes on their roster. We’ll use the Pro Football Focus Mock Draft Simulator to give us a real life feel for how this draft could playout. Remember, this is the last mock draft of the 2022 NFL Draft season, so this is a prediction of what I think the Cowboys will do

Let’s get started.

Round 1, 24th Overall

Kenyon Green, Texas A&M, OG

6’4” 323lbs | 5.24 40-Time | 28.5” Vert | 8’6” Broad | 1.76 10-YD Split

Players available: Trevor Penning, Arnold Ebiketie, Sky Moore

We have a pretty good idea of what positions the Cowboys are targeting in the first round. While it would likely take one of Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave, Jameson Williams, Drake London, or Treylon Burks to be there to consider a receiver this early, the teams ahead of the Cowboys made it easy, as all five of those receivers were off the board when Dallas got on the clock. To make matters easier, Zion Johnson also went just ahead of the Cowboys to the Cardinals, making this an easy, no-brainer pick. Kenyon Green has seen a bit of a slide this offseason, for no other reason than he didn’t test like an elite athlete. At the end of the day, Green has the better tape between himself and Zion Johnson and has the size, strength, length, and technique to be a Pro Bowl caliber guard, offering some tackle versatility.

Kenyon Green is ready to start tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/9KZ5cZH6hP — Bob Sturm (@SportsSturm) February 21, 2022

Round 2, 44th Overall (TRADE: R2:56, 2023 4th Round Pick & Trysten Hill for R2:44th Overall)

George Pickens, Georgia, WR

6’3” 195lbs | 4.47 40-Time | 34.5” Vert | 10’5” Broad | 1.50 10-YD Split

Players available: Travis Jones, Quay Walker, Christian Watson

We heard earlier the week from our friends Dane Brugler and Lance Zierlein that the first round buzz surrounding Georgia WR George Pickens may be a little too much right now, and that it’s more realistic he goes in the 40’s or 50’s. After going offensive line at 24, and having a big need at WR, Dallas gets on the phone with Cleveland and get the deal done to secure a receiver. Cleveland traded a good amount of capital in the Deshaun Watson trade, and is looking to recoup some 2023 capital, which is why we sent them Dallas’ 2023 fourth-round pick. That didn’t quite get it done, but adding Trysten Hill to the mix was the piece that sweetened the pot.

Cleveland needs a lot of help along the defensive line with starting DT Malik McDowell having some legal issues to work through. Outside of McDowell, the Browns current defensive tackle room consists of Jordan Elliott, Sheldon Day, and Tommy Togiai. Hill would provide some quality depth in a contract year for Cleveland, and would allow Osa Odighizuwa, Neville Gallimore, Carlos Watkins, and Quinton Bohana to thrive.

Pickens is an immediate upgrade to a WR room that needs plenty of help. With Michael Gallup likely to miss the beginning of the season recovering from his ACL tear, Pickens would likely walk-in as the WR2 in Dallas, and would give them two dangerous weapons on the boundary that can also play inside in CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens. Pickens has reliable hands, tracking and ball skills, and can create after the catch with his speed, explosiveness, and toughness. Pickens also brings an attitude element to this offense that they desperately need.

George Pickens' drop rate is great, but combined with a reel of absurd, spectacular catches makes it special.



Best hands in the draft?pic.twitter.com/Qph96UqMFF — Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) April 18, 2022

Round 3, 88th Overall

Brian Asamoah, Oklahoma, LB

6’0” 226lbs | 4.56 40-Time | 36.5” Vert | 10’4” Broad | 1.55 10-YD Split

Players available: Dohnovan West, Khalil Shakir, Myjai Sanders

With Micah Parsons likely to see plenty of time at EDGE, linebacker could be a position of need, and luckily for the Cowboys this linebacker class is really talented, and very deep. Oklahoma LB Brian Asamoah is a ton of fun as an undersized, rangy, hard-hitting linebacker that can play multiple roles in the second-level for the Cowboys. DC Dan Quinn loves the undersized, fast linebacker in his defense (I.E. Deion Jones, Keanu Neal, and Jayron Kearse’s role in 2021), and Asamoah is just that. Along with his ability to run, hit, and tackle, Asamoah is also a very capable cover linebacker, which is something the Cowboys need in a linebacker with Leighton Vander Esch playing more of a two-down role. If Asamoah is here at 88, this should be a no-brainer for the Cowboys as he could play a big part in Quinn’s defense and on special teams for John Fassel.

Not surprised the #Bears had Oklahoma LB Brian Asamoah in for a meeting: he’s a perfect fit for the defense.



Athletic defender with three-down value, a high motor and insane range as a tackler. He and Roquan would be an insanely fast LB duo. pic.twitter.com/2m4rwip0Ex — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) April 7, 2022

Round 4, 129th Overall

Charlie Kolar, Iowa State, TE

6’6” 252lbs | 4.62 40-Time | 35.5” Vert | 10’0” Broad | 1.66 10-YD Split | 7.00 3-Cone

Players available: Kalon Barnes, Zachary Carter, Braxton Jones

With Dalton Schultz on the franchise tag, and no real talk of a long-term deal being discussed, the Cowboys are likely looking for Dalton Schultz 2.0 in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Cowboys need a guy who can step in and be a TE2 in their offense in 2022, but also has the traits to develop into a TE1 in 2023 if they do look to move on from Schultz after the season. Charlie Kolar is just the option here on day three. Kolar is a 6’6”, 260-lb TE that can play attached or in the slot as he’s a capable blocker, that threatens defenses with his size, speed, and catch radius as a receiver. Kolar needs to develop his technique and play strength as a run-blocker, but the willingness is there, and he improved in that area over his final season at Iowa State. Kolar has a ton of production at Iowa State and would be a slam dunk pick in Kellen Moore’s offense.

TE Charlie Kolar is going to be a very good pro pic.twitter.com/0xTvEWWkOG — Cover 1 (@Cover1) March 26, 2022

Round 5, 155th Overall

Isaiah Thomas, Oklahoma, EDGE

6’5” 265lbs | 4.70 40-Time | 33.5” Arms | 31.5” Vert | 9’9” Broad | 1.61 10-YD Split

Players available: Damone Clark, Velus Jones Jr., JT Woods

While having bodies at the defensive end position, there isn’t a ton of talent to get super excited about outside of DeMarcus Lawrence, Micah Parsons, and hoping Dante Fowler can find his form form from 2019. Isaiah Thomas is one of my favorite day three EDGE’s that possesses the size, length, explosiveness, and power to develop into a quality rotational player, and potential starter at the next level. And the Cowboys are interested, as Leon Lett went down to Oklahoma to put him through a workout earlier this offseason. Thomas has outside-inside versatility, with the ability to excel as a rusher from both spots. Thomas would work into the rotation nicely in year one, and could see him pushing for starting reps by the end of year two.

Oklahoma's Isaiah Thomas (6'5 262) is one of those 'no-nonsense' DEs that we love...



Prototypical H/W, 3-down player, alignment versatility (3-tech in subpackages), heavy handed/stout at POA, violent handed pass rusher, etc



Loves to swat/chop to soften edge for himself! pic.twitter.com/W73bbvff0p — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) July 21, 2021

Round 5, 167th Overall

Curtis Brooks, Cincinnati, DL

6’2” 287lbs | 4.90 40-Time | 35.5” Vert | 9’5” Broad | 33 Bench Press

Players available: Thomas Booker, Mike Rose, Tyquan Thorton

After moving Trysten Hill earlier in the draft to secure George Pickens, we look to add some depth along the defensive line with Cincinnati's Curtis Brooks. Brooks is a fun player with some exciting pass rush upside as a 3-technique. Brooks needs to continue to fill out his frame, and work on developing his play strength, but he’s more than capable of making the Cowboys roster in year one, providing some pass rush value on third downs from the interior.

Your draft rankings are too low on Curtis Brooks. pic.twitter.com/jYZ9O8mzI1 — Goodberry (@JoeGoodberry) April 16, 2022

Round 5, 176th Overall

Joshua Ezeudu, North Carolina, OG

6’4” 308lbs | 5.19 40-Time | 28.5” Vert | 8’9” Broad | 1.78 10-YD Split

Players available: Mario Goodrich, Erik Ezukanma, Kyren Williams

Another guy the Cowboys like is North Carolina offensive linemen Joshua Ezeudu. Ezeudu has played both tackle and guard at North Carolina and has some impressive tape at both spots. Ezeudu relies on his power and athleticism to win at both tackle and guard, but the technical aspect of his game still needs some work. His position versatility and upside here is well worth a pick, with an offensive line that isn’t getting any younger. Ezeudu is more of a developmental backup early in his career, but does possess some starting caliber traits as a versatile lineman.

Finish those backside blocks!



Joshua Ezeudu always looking to break the soul of the defender - looks to finish blocks routinely. Plays pissed off pic.twitter.com/KM2pY09f7J — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) February 18, 2022

Round 5, 178th Overall

Abram Smith, Baylor, RB

6’0” 213lbs | 4.50 40-time | 36” Vert | 9’8” Broad | 1.53 10-YD Split

Same as 176th Overall

It’s no secret the Cowboys are looking to add a running back in the 2022 NFL Draft. With Ezekiel Elliott’s contract becoming more and more of an issue, and Tony Pollard entering a contract year, whichever back drafted in this class could get a chance to takeover as the lead guy in 2023 if he puts on a good showing in camp, preseason, and regular season work. Abram Smith is a former linebacker, that runs with toughness, burst, and contact balance. Abram is an experienced special teamer as well, and provides quality depth at running back and special teams value.

Abram Smith running over dudes pic.twitter.com/MiYE3K9LsA — Billy M (@BillyM_91) December 4, 2021

Round 6, 193rd Overall

Cade York, LSU, K

Players available: Otito Ogbonnia, Derion Kendrick, Andrew Stueber

One position that is currently not being talked about enough for the Cowboys is kicker. Chris Naggar is currently the only kicker on the roster for the Cowboys, and he has a grand total of three kicks in the NFL (one made FG, and 1-2 on XP for Cleveland in 2021). Cade York is the best kicker in this draft class and we’ve seen the NFL be more aggressive drafting kickers over the last few years. The Cowboys play a ton of close games, and have had their fair-share of red-zone struggles since Kellen Moore arrived as OC. While you hate to “waste” a pick on a kicker, it’s a pretty big need for the Cowboys right now, and Cade York is as reliable as it get’s coming out of the college ranks.