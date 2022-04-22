Cowboys news: Dak Prescott going into the Senior Bowl Hall of Fame

We all know the Senior Bowl is when the Cowboys staff fell in love with Dak, and he will be placed in the games Hall of Fame forever.

Prescott was named MVP of the 2016 Senior Bowl game, a collegiate all-star game for seniors entering the upcoming NFL Draft. Ironically, Prescott was a standout for the South squad, playing opposite of the team coached by Jason Garrett and the entire Cowboys staff. Prescott issued a statement for the Senior Bowl: “It’s a great honor to be inducted as part of such a distinguished class of 2022. I view my week in Mobile as a game-changer in terms of competing against the very best and helping me prepare for moving on to the NFL. I will forever be grateful to the community leaders, bowl executives, and sponsors who present this game every year, and for the fans of Mobile who provide the support that makes it so very special.” In the game, Prescott took advantage of his limited playing time, completing 7 of 10 passes for 61 yards and a touchdown. It was the last game of his stellar college career at Mississippi State, where he is still one of the most accomplished players in school history. Along with Miller and Rivers, Prescott will be inducted alongside Kevin Faulk and Patrick Willis. The recipients will be honored in the annual induction ceremony sponsored by Spire at The Grand Hotel Golf Club & Spa in Point Clear, Alabama on Sunday, June 26, 2022.

We’ve known the ‘who’ for a while now, and on May 12th we will find out the ‘when’ as well.

The NFL announced on Thursday the full 2022 league schedule will be released on May 12. A broadcast on NFL Network will unveil the season’s slate at 7:00 p.m., but a handful of games will become known before then. The first “Thursday Night Football” game of the year (Week 2, September 15) will be revealed during the first round of the NFL draft. Upcoming international games will be released on May 4, and other select games will be announced the week of May 9. Teams will announce their first home game opponent two hours before the full schedule reveal. The opponents on the Cowboys’ 2022 schedule have been set for months. One thing to keep in mind: There will be nine games at AT&T Stadium next season instead of the traditional eight since the Cowboys picked up an additional road game in the first season of the 17-game format. Teams headed to AT&T Stadium next season include Chicago, Detroit, Houston, Indianapolis, Tampa Bay, Cincinnati, Washington, Philadelphia and the New York Giants. The Cowboys will go on the road to face Green Bay, Minnesota, Jacksonville, Tennessee, Los Angeles Rams, Washington, Philadelphia and the Giants.

We have discussed all offseason that the Cowboys will look to make the majority of their progress through the draft, and here is a chance to look at a real positive outcome for the team.

1. The Cowboys Choose A Guard in Round 1 Arguably the team’s biggest worry… the guard position currently consists of Connor McGovern and Matt Farniok for the Cowboys. Understandably, this should and will be addressed through the draft. Jerry Jones said it himself just over a month ago. Will the Cowboys select an offensive lineman early in next month’s draft? Team owner Jerry Jones: “Famous last words: We’ll get one unless Lamb or Parsons is there.” Jerry has this spot on. The Cowboys need to draft a guard within the first three rounds if they don’t plan on bringing one in from free agency. For Round 1, I would love it if the Cowboys got their future guard here with either Kenyon Green or Zion Johnson. Both would be instant starters and have All-Pro potential. Green is an elite run blocker and a good pass blocker as well, winning with strength and quickness. Johnson is more elite on the pass blocking side but is also an above-average run blocker. Both players also have position versatility in which they can spot play at tackle, while Johnson can also spot play at center. For Rounds 2 and 3, there are some great prospects that should be available and can compete with McGovern for the starting spot. Darian Kinnard, Tyler Smith, Jamaree Salyer, and Ed Ingram would all be great picks in Round 2 or 3. All four had great college careers and are projected to work out well as guards in the NFL. Making sure a guard is drafted on day one or two would be a huge step in the right direction for this team. Coming out with a high-caliber guard prospect would be a great way to start off the draft.

CeeDee Lamb has seen the majority of his work thus far coming from the slot, but is that where he should stay heading into year three?

The Dallas Cowboys are going to use CeeDee Lamb to replace Amari Cooper’s production, but where to line him up is a bit of a mystery. Looking at 2021, Lamb played the most he has played in his pro career on the outside. Most of these snaps occurred between weeks two and weeks ten, due to injuries and other issues with Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup. However, once both were back and playing, Lamb saw his slot percentage jump from 16% to over 60%. For the season as a whole Lamb played about 382 snaps or around 33% of his snaps in the slot, and about 477 snaps or around 67% of his snaps out wide. However looking back to 2020 and 2019, Lamb was used out of the slot around 90% of the time in 2019 and around 84.5% of his snaps in the slot in 2020. One thing we have seen from the Cowboys with the new coaching regime is a slightly more dynamic attempt to move players around and create matchup problems. Lamb, is the weapon of choice to do this with at wide receiver. Keeping Lamb in motion or off-the-ball has helped him get and keep separation. The concern about him playing outside for extended periods of time is whether or not he can hold up against bigger, stronger cornerbacks. There are some that believe he will have no problem, some that want to take a wait-and-see approach, and others who are concerned this will not be the best usage for Lamb. No matter which view is yours (or one in between), there is certainly a case to add to the wide receiver corps. It is not a crazy idea to have your “best” wide receiver in the slot. Just last year Cooper Kupp was in the slot for 631 snaps and only 131 out wide, and Tyreek Hill played 560 snaps in the slot and only 256 snaps split out. The idea of the “best” wide receiver has to be an “X” has slowly been fading in the NFL as the passing frequency and schemes have developed.

Will the Cowboys draft a kicker?

It’s been 13 years since the Cowboys drafted a kicker, and even then, David Buehler was considered more of an athlete and kickoff specialist. He did handle the field goal duties for one season in 2010 but moved on to Dan Bailey the next year. The Cowboys haven’t made a history out of drafting kickers, but maybe that changes this year, especially with four fifth-round picks and another in the sixth round. There are some quality kickers to choose from, including LSU’s Cade York, Texas place-kicker Cameron Dicker and Wake Forest’s Nick Sciba. Other kickers who could find themselves drafted are Andrew Mevis from Iowa State and Oklahoma’s Gabe Brkic. The Cowboys have drafted just eight kickers in franchise history but only four – Buehler, Nick Folk, Harold Deters and Max Zendejas ever kicked in a regular-season game for the team.

Blogging The Boys Podcast Network and YouTube Channel

We offer a different show every single day on the Blogging The Boys podcast network.

Monday : 1st and 10 with Dave Sturchio, Tony Catalina, and Aidan Davis

: 1st and 10 with Dave Sturchio, Tony Catalina, and Aidan Davis Monday: Hidden Yardage with Mark Lane and Sean Martin

Hidden Yardage with Mark Lane and Sean Martin Tuesday : The 75O with Tony Casillas and RJ Ochoa

: The 75O with Tony Casillas and RJ Ochoa Tuesday: BTB Roundtable with various BTB personalities

BTB Roundtable with various BTB personalities Wednesday: The NFC East Mixtape with RJ Ochoa and Brandon Gowton

The NFC East Mixtape with RJ Ochoa and Brandon Gowton Wednesday : Talkin’ The Draft with Connor Livesay and Mark Schofield

: Talkin’ The Draft with Connor Livesay and Mark Schofield Thursday: The Ocho with RJ Ochoa

The Ocho with RJ Ochoa Thursday : Ryled Up with Roy White and Tom Ryle

: Ryled Up with Roy White and Tom Ryle Friday : Girls Talkin ‘Boys with Kelsey Charles and Meg Murray

: Girls Talkin ‘Boys with Kelsey Charles and Meg Murray Friday: The Star Seminar with Danny Phantom and Rabblerousr

The Star Seminar with Danny Phantom and Rabblerousr Saturday : Cowboys Hoy with Mauricio Rodriguez

: Cowboys Hoy with Mauricio Rodriguez Sunday: The World’s Team with Meg Murray and Paul Stewart

The Blogging The Boys podcast network is available on all major podcast platforms.

Subscribe here on Apple devices.

Subscribe here if you are a Spotify user.

Subscribe to the Blogging The Boys YouTube Channel for videos throughout every week right here.