Dallas Cowboys 2022 NFL Draft breakdown: Picks, needs, and predictions

Our Dallas Cowboys 2022 NFL Draft breakdown includes everything from team needs to when the big event kicks off. Dallas currently holds the 24th overall pick in the first round and has a total of nine overall selections at their disposal to upgrade the roster. Anything else you want to know you can find below.
Dallas Cowboys “War Room” Team
- Owner/General Manager: Jerry Jones
- Executive Vice President/Director of Player Personnel: Stephen Jones
- Vice President of Player Personnel: Will McClay
- Head Coach: Mike McCarthy
- Offensive Coordinator: Kellen Moore
- Defensive Coordinator: Dan Quinn
- Special Teams Coach: John Fassel
NFL Draft details
- Round 1: April 28, 8 p.m. ET (ESPN/ABC, NFL Network)
- Rounds 2-3: April 29, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN/ABC, NFL Network)
- Rounds 4-7: April 30, Noon ET (ESPN/ABC, NFL Network)
Cowboys’ team needs
- Offensive guard
- Wide receiver
- Linebacker
- Defensive end
- Offensive tackle
- Tight end
Cowboys’ 2022 draft picks & predictions
- Round 1, Pick 24 - OG Kenyon Green, Texas A&M
- Round 2, Pick 56 - DT Parrion Winfrey, Oklahoma
- Round 3, Pick 88 - TE Jeremy Ruckert, Ohio State
- Round 4, Pick 129 - WR Danny Gray, SMU
- Round 5, Pick 155 - CB Akayleb Evans, Missouri
- Round 5, Pick 167 - RB Abram Smith, Baylor
- Round 5, Pick 176 - LB Brandon Smith, Penn State
- Round 5, Pick 178 - EDGE David Anenih, Houston
- Round 6, Pick 193 - S Markquese Bell, Florida A&M
