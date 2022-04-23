Predicting the Dallas Cowboys 2022 regular-season schedule

The NFL announced on Thursday that the 2022 regular-season schedule will be revealed on May 12th. With the official schedule release less than three weeks away, today we take a shot at predicting what the Dallas Cowboys schedule might look like.

Week 1 - Week 6

Week 1: New York Giants AT Dallas Cowboys

The NFL loves matching up the Cowboys and Giants in Week 1. From 2012 to 2017 the two teams played each other to open the season five out of six times. Dallas has opened the season on the road three out of their last four years, so the NFL gives them a home-opener against a divisional rival to start this season.

Week 2: Dallas Cowboys AT Tennessee Titans

If the NFL gives the Cowboys a game at home to start the season, they certainly will make them go on the road in Week 2. Dallas took on the Titans in Tennessee in Week 2 during the 2014 season, and it’s a repeat of that matchup here in 2022.

Week 3: Washington Commanders AT Dallas Cowboys

Another divisional matchup as the Cowboys host the now Washington Commanders.

Week 4: Dallas Cowboys AT Minnesota Vikings

An early-season road trip to Minnesota as the Cowboys face the Vikings for the fourth-consecutive season.

Week 5: Detroit Lions AT Dallas Cowboys

Two straight games against the NFC North as the Cowboys return home to take on the Lions before the bye week.

Week 6: BYE WEEK

Highlights

Open the season at home.

Two NFC East and two NFC North games in the first six.

Early bye week.

Week 7 - Week 12

Week 7: Dallas Cowboys AT Jacksonville Jaguars

The Cowboys face the Jaguars in a game that could potentially be played in London.

Week 8: Houston Texans AT Dallas Cowboys

An in-state matchup as Dallas takes on Houston for Texas bragging rights.

Week 9: Tampa Bay Buccaneers AT Dallas Cowboys

A big-time, regular-season matchup as the Cowboys try to defeat Tom Brady for the first time in his career.

Week 10: Dallas Cowboys AT New York Giants

The first road divisional game of the season all the way in Week 10 as the Cowboys travel to New York to take on the Giants.

Week 11: Cincinnati Bengals AT Dallas Cowboys

The defending AFC-champion Bengals come into Dallas the week before Thanksgiving.

Week 12: Philadelphia Eagles AT Dallas Cowboys

The Eagles travel to Dallas to take on the Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day for just the third time.

Highlights

Potential trip to London to take on the Jaguars.

Big-time matchups against the Buccaneers and Bengals.

Home game before short week on Thanksgiving.

Week 13 - Week 18

Week 13: Dallas Cowboys AT Green Bay Packers

Mike McCarthy and Aaron Rodgers square off for the first time as the Cowboys travel to Lambeau to take on the Packers.

Week 14: Chicago Bears AT Dallas Cowboys

Another NFC North matchup as the Cowboys return home to take on the Bears.

Week 15: Dallas Cowboys AT Los Angeles Rams

A primetime, late-season matchup as the Cowboys travel to Los Angeles to play the defending champion Rams.

Week 16: Indianapolis Colts AT Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys wrap up their AFC schedule taking on the Colts at home.

Week 17: Dallas Cowboys AT Philadelphia Eagles

The first of two road divisional games to end the season as the Cowboys travel to Philly to face the Eagles.

Week 18: Dallas Cowboys AT Washington Commanders

Dallas wraps up their regular season in Washington with a matchup against the Commanders.

Highlights