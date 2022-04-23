Cowboys news: Dallas would like to overhaul their offensive line in the draft

Can the OL get fixed just using draft picks in 2022?

How obvious is it, exactly? Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones was asked about drafting an offensive lineman in the first three rounds last month at the NFL owners’ meetings. As response, he quipped that it would take some extraordinary circumstances – like a CeeDee Lamb or a Micah Parsons falling into his lap – to keep it from happening. “Famous last words: We’ll get one unless Lamb or Parsons is there.” Jones said. “And then add one more to it, and then we might.” It’s impossible to predict exactly how the draft will play out, but the Cowboys’ need is undeniable. At this moment, it’d be easy to make the case that guard is the biggest hole on their roster. Considering Tyron Smith’s long history of injuries, it also goes without saying that they could use some depth at the tackle position. Does that mean an offensive lineman will be the pick at No. 24? It seems like as good a bet as any. Texas A&M’s Kenyon Green, Boston College’s Zion Johnson and even Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum are all names to know in the first round. Maybe it’s even possible that things get whacky on Thursday night and the Cowboys wind up with a tackle like Mississippi State’s Charles Cross or Northern Iowa’s Trevor Penning. There are also eight more picks to make after that. Maybe they’ll look elsewhere in the first round and wind up with Kentucky’s Darian Kinnard or Tulsa’s Tyler Smith, instead. The possibilities can make your head spin, and there’s no use trying to predict a specific name. But what does seem obvious is that the Cowboys have left themselves some work to do on the offensive line this year, and they look likely to address the situation with draft picks.

The Cowboys sound like they still plan to sign some free agents. most likely after the draft.

The goal of every NFL team is to take steps forward in making their roster better each offseason, but the Dallas Cowboys have instead taken several backward. Already owners of several positions of dire need, they not-so-arguably made things worse by willfully parting ways with four-time Pro Bowl wideout Amari Cooper via trade, starting right tackle La’el Collins via release, and losing starting defensive end Randy Gregory to a contractual disagreement following the verbal agreement. They’ve also graded poorly in their approach to 2022 NFL free agency on the whole — losing standout receiver Cedrick Wilson as well but acquiring only three players since the gates opened in mid-March. And with respect to each acquisition, namely kicker Chris Naggar, wideout James Washington and linebacker Dante Fowler, the Cowboys are severely lacking in their 2022 haul of outside free agents; and particularly given the fact they had a tangible shot at players like perennial All-Pro Bobby Wagner, as one example of several. The team doesn’t believe the race is over in that capacity yet, however, and will likely pick back up in free agency once they get a look at what their draft haul looks like in 2022. That is, at least, the tone being gleaned from Stephen Jones, the Cowboys EVP and Director of Player Personnel, who also explained the decision to part ways with headline talent. “It’s a challenge. It’s work,” Jones told 105.3FM the Fan on Tuesday. “It’s a lot that went into it mainly because of the unique situation of the last two years with the pandemic and how it affected it the salary cap in terms of not having its natural, if you will, increase each year. You weren’t able to project that and you knew that the cap was not going to be naturally going up as you normally build into your contracts. So, consequently, we really had to step back and be conservative if you will in terms of signing extensions to players.”

Thoughts on this seven-round mock draft?

Pick 21 Dallas Cowboys (From NE) Trevor Penning Northern Iowa · OT · Senior (RS PROJECTED TRADE WITH NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS Dallas looks to bolster its line by trading up for the aggressive and athletic future right tackle. Penning’s experience on the left side could help if Tyron Smith misses time again in 2022 (he hasn’t played a full season since 2015). The Cowboys swap 1s and send fourth- and fifth-round picks (Nos. 129 & 178) to New England to move ahead of Green Bay, Arizona and whoever else is calling Bill Belichick about trading into this spot.

Another seven-round mock.

Round 3, 88th Overall Brian Asamoah, Oklahoma, LB 6’0” 226lbs | 4.56 40-Time | 36.5” Vert | 10’4” Broad | 1.55 10-YD Split Players available: Dohnovan West, Khalil Shakir, Myjai Sanders With Micah Parsons likely to see plenty of time at EDGE, linebacker could be a position of need, and luckily for the Cowboys this linebacker class is really talented, and very deep. Oklahoma LB Brian Asamoah is a ton of fun as an undersized, rangy, hard-hitting linebacker that can play multiple roles in the second-level for the Cowboys. DC Dan Quinn loves the undersized, fast linebacker in his defense (I.E. Deion Jones, Keanu Neal, and Jayron Kearse’s role in 2021), and Asamoah is just that. Along with his ability to run, hit, and tackle, Asamoah is also a very capable cover linebacker, which is something the Cowboys need in a linebacker with Leighton Vander Esch playing more of a two-down role. If Asamoah is here at 88, this should be a no-brainer for the Cowboys as he could play a big part in Quinn’s defense and on special teams for John Fassel.

Let’s take a look at Bryan Broaddus’ QB and RB rankings.

Running Back Round 1 Breece Hall - Iowa State Kenneth Walker III - Michigan State Round 4 Isaiah Spiller - Texas A&M James Cook - Georgia Tyler Allgeier - BYU Dameon Pierce - Florida Kyren Williams - Notre Dame Brian Robinson - Alabama Zamir White - Georgia Round 5 Snoop Conner - Ole Miss Hassan Haskins - Michigan

Dak is back.

Dallas Cowboys executive Stephen Jones is ready for another season with star quarterback Dak Prescott at the helm. During a recent appearance on 105.3 The Fan, Jones expressed his confidence in Prescott as the undisputed leader of the team. “There’s one thing you don’t have to worry about on this team, it’s just a consensus of who’s the leader of this football team. (Everyone in the building) has the utmost confidence in what Dak Prescott is, what he stands for and how leads this team,” Jones said, per Cowboys insider Jon Machota.

Blogging The Boys Podcast Network and YouTube Channel

We offer a different show every single day on the Blogging The Boys podcast network.

Monday : 1st and 10 with Dave Sturchio, Tony Catalina, and Aidan Davis

: 1st and 10 with Dave Sturchio, Tony Catalina, and Aidan Davis Monday: Hidden Yardage with Mark Lane and Sean Martin

Hidden Yardage with Mark Lane and Sean Martin Tuesday : The 75O with Tony Casillas and RJ Ochoa

: The 75O with Tony Casillas and RJ Ochoa Tuesday: BTB Roundtable with various BTB personalities

BTB Roundtable with various BTB personalities Wednesday: The NFC East Mixtape with RJ Ochoa and Brandon Gowton

The NFC East Mixtape with RJ Ochoa and Brandon Gowton Wednesday : Talkin’ The Draft with Connor Livesay and Mark Schofield

: Talkin’ The Draft with Connor Livesay and Mark Schofield Thursday: The Ocho with RJ Ochoa

The Ocho with RJ Ochoa Thursday : Ryled Up with Roy White and Tom Ryle

: Ryled Up with Roy White and Tom Ryle Friday : Girls Talkin ‘Boys with Kelsey Charles and Meg Murray

: Girls Talkin ‘Boys with Kelsey Charles and Meg Murray Friday: The Star Seminar with Danny Phantom and Rabblerousr

The Star Seminar with Danny Phantom and Rabblerousr Saturday : Cowboys Hoy with Mauricio Rodriguez

: Cowboys Hoy with Mauricio Rodriguez Sunday: The World’s Team with Meg Murray and Paul Stewart

The Blogging The Boys podcast network is available on all major podcast platforms.

Subscribe here on Apple devices.

Subscribe here if you are a Spotify user.

Subscribe to the Blogging The Boys YouTube Channel for videos throughout every week right here.