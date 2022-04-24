Final 2022 7-round mock draft prediction for the Dallas Cowboys

Man oh man, has time flown by or what!? It seems like it was almost yesterday we were all hanging our heads after the Dallas Cowboys early exit from the playoffs at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers. But, here we are, merely days away from the kickoff of the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 28.

With that in mind, here is my last 2022 mock draft for the Dallas Cowboys. This particular mock draft uses The Draft Network’s simulator, however, I created my own Big Board by plugging in Dane Brugler’s Top 300 NFL Draft 2022 prospect rankings and provided his thoughts on each player from his draft guide “The Beast”.

This final Cowboys mock draft is an attempt to tap into what they are thinking and the players they could be targeting. For instance, a lot of the selections were based on their pre-draft visits and the opinion that they will be really aggressive wheeling and dealing, making several trades early and often, starting at No. 24 in the 1st-round.

*TRADE*

(Cowboys send 1.24 to Chiefs for 1.29, 3.94)

1.29 - OG Kenyon Green, Texas A&M

6’4”, 323lbs | 5.24 40-Time | 1.76 10-YD Split | 34” Arms | 83 3/8” Wingspan

Per Dane Brugler:

Green must fix the bad habits and penalties at the next level, but he does a great job of staying balanced before and after contact with the mobility and brawling mentality to win his matchups. He should establish himself as a dependable starting guard early in his NFL career.

The Cowboys and the Kansas City Chiefs could realistically have mutual interest in becoming first-round trade partners. The Cowboys could be looking to move down a few spots to pick up a little extra draft capital while still landing their target, Kenyon Green. And the Chiefs could be looking to leapfrog Buffalo, Tampa Bay, and Tennessee for the next top-ranked cornerback, in this case, Andrew Booth Jr. It’s a win-win trade for both organizations and one we could realistically see take place April 28.

*TRADE*

(Cowboys send 2.56, 3.94 to Seattle for 2.41)

2.41 - WR George Pickens, Georgia

6’3”, 195lbs | 4.47 40-Time | 34.5” Vert | 10’5” Broad | 8 3/4” Hands | 77 3/8” Wingspan

Per Dane Brugler:

Pickens has a discount sticker on him after missing out on most of the 2021 season, but he is a graceful athlete with outstanding ball-tracking and 50-50 finishing skills. he has WR1 traits and potential if he returns to pre-injury form and continues to refine his routes.

After missing out on the top-ranked receivers in the first-round, the Dallas Cowboys could be looking to move up from No. 56 in order to snag the next best option in George Pickens. With the extra third-round pick they received from the Chiefs, they could realistically send it in a package along with 56 to the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for the 41st overall pick. Having just selected at 40, Seattle could be looking to move down to pick up some extra draft capital and not have to give up their additional second-round pick.

3.88 - EDGE Sam Williams, Ole Miss

6’3”, 261lbs | 4.46 40-Time | 1.52 10-YD Split | 33 1/8” Arms | 80 1/4” Wingspan

Per Dane Brugler:

Williams must improve his discipline to be a more consistent edge-setter and rusher, but he has the upfield acceleration and attacking mentality to affect the game as a quarterback hunter. He is an exciting pass rush prospect in subpackages with potential to be more.

After taking care of their two biggest needs with their first two picks, the Cowboys can now sit tight and finally let the draft come to them. As luck would have it, Sam Williams, one of their pre-draft visitors, slid right into their laps at No. 88. Dallas may have re-signed Dorance Armstrong and brought in Dante Fowler via free agency, but adding an extremely gifted athlete with Williams’ upside to be the future starter opposite DeMarcus Lawrence would be a dream come true for them with their third-round pick.

*TRADE*

(Cowboys send 4.129, 5.176 to Broncos for 4.116)

4.116 - TE Jelani Woods, Virginia Tech

6’7”, 253lbs | 4.61 40-Time | 34 1/2” Arms | 9 1/2” Hands | 82” Wingspan

Per Dane Brugler:

Woods needs to tighten up his route-running and overall consistency, but his size, blocking potential and catch point upside are an attractive package. A prototypical Y tight end at the next level, he caters his game after Mercedes Lewis and it shows.

The starting-caliber tight ends will likely start flying off the board towards the end of the third round into the beginning of the fourth, meaning the Cowboys could be looking to trade up in order to snag Dalton Schultz’s backup this year and possibly his replacement as the starter next season. Packaging the 129th pick in the fourth-round and one of their four picks in the 5th (176th overall) to Denver - who has back-to-back picks at 115 and 116 - is not only a doable, but realistic, trade that could be a win-win for both organizations.

5.155 - S JT Woods, Baylor

6’2”, 195lbs | 4.36 40-Time | 32 3/8” Arms | 8 1/2” Hands | 77 3/8” Wingspan

Per Dane Brugler:

Woods needs improve his discipline and tackling skills, but he has appealing traits with plus speed, long arms and noes for the football in the run game and coverage. He might get some looks at cornerback by press-heavy teams.

After being super aggressive trading for three of their first four picks, the Cowboys can sit tight once again for the second time and let the draft come to them. In doing so, the former Baylor Bears versatile safety falls right in their laps at No. 155 in the fifth round to add a chess piece type of weapon to their secondary. JT Woods might’ve played a versatile safety role during his time at Baylor, but the Cowboys could also look at him as a CB considering he fits more in the mold Dan Quinn looks for (size, length, speed) at the position.

5.167 – LB Brandon Smith, Penn State

6’3”, 250lbs | 4.52 40-Time | 1.58 10-YD Split | 34 5/8” Arms | 81 1/2” Wingspan

Per Dane Brugler:

Smith is a long-framed, toolsy athlete with NFL potential, but the tape shows an uneven, unrefined player who must improve his processing and finishing skills before he earns a significant role at the next level. His best long-term position might be as an edge rusher.

Outside of Micah Parsons, the Cowboys can’t feel completely confident about their linebacker position. Leighton Vander Esch has a proven injury history and Jabril Cox is coming off of his own season-ending knee injury. Depending on them to stay completely healthy in 2022 would be unwise considering the lack of depth behind them. In Brandon Smith, they’d be getting a talented LB prospect who has a similar skill set, albeit an undefined one, to Micah Parsons. He’d provide depth/insurance with starting upside.

5.178 – RB Abram Smith, Baylor

5’11”, 213lbs | 4.50 40-Time | 1.53 10-YD Split | 36” Vert | 9’8” Broad

Per Dane Brugler:

Smith won’t be an ideal fit for every scheme, but he is taylor-made for outside/split zone run game with his one-cut quickness and feel for land development. He not only brings value to the backfield but is well-versed on defense and special teams to potentially offer three-way versatility.

Abram Smith is exactly the kind of prospect who can play a valuable role for the Cowboys not only as a rookie, but the next several years. His versatility to play a variety of roles is invaluable, as is his potential starting ability as a running back in the not-too-distant future. Don’t be surprised at all if Smith is in the running for the starting RB job next season when Tony Pollard becomes a free agent and Zeke becomes a potential salary-cap casualty.

6.193 - iOL Cade Mays, Tennessee

6’4”, 311lbs | 5.24 40-Time | 1.81 10-YD Split | 34 1/8” Arms | 82 1/4” Wingspan

Per Dane Brugler:

Mays can get tied up as a pass blocker due to tall pads and mediocre body control, but he is physical in the run game with NFL-level play strength. He projects best inside at guard in the NFL, likely as a backup as he competes for a starting spot.

Much like Kenyon Green, Cade Mays is a versatile offensive lineman who has played nearly every position in his collegiate career. In two years at both Georgia and Tennessee he’s started 18 games at right guard, 13 at right tackle, two at left guard, and two at left tackle. While he’s never officially played a game at center, he has taken snaps there in the past. That kind of versatility and position flex could be invaluable in a backup role with the Cowboys while he continues to develop into what could become an eventual starter.