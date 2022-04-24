Cowboys news: Dak Prescott is 100% healthy for the start of the Dallas offseason program

After playing through several injuries in 2021, Dak is now back to 100%.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said he’s healthy at the start of the team’s offseason program after dealing with several injuries last year. Prescott spent most of last offseason rehabbing from ankle surgery and then dealt with shoulder and calf injuries during the 2021 campaign. “It’s exciting,” the 28-year-old QB told reporters Friday. “Yeah, I mean, throwing this morning and leaving that session, yeah, I mean, pumped up just the way I feel, the leg feels, the arm feels, the body feels. Yeah, I’m excited.” The two-time Pro Bowl selection said his health has allowed him to shift his focus to “working on my whole body” rather than trying to rehab a specific injury.

Zion Johnson, Travis Jones, Sam Williams would be home run picks for Dallas.

No. 24 pick (1st Round): IOL Zion Johnson, Boston College Some fans are pushing for a defensive tackle in round one, but the Cowboys are better off using this pick on a guard. There’s more depth at the defensive tackle position in round two than at guard. Zion Johnson is an aggressive and versatile lineman, having played all five OL positions at Boston College. An argument could be made for Texas A&M’s Kenyon Green, but Johnson is the more well-rounded prospect. He’s very technical and will soundly fill the hole left by Williams. The offensive line was a letdown for Dallas in the second half of last season, especially in the playoffs. By picking Johnson, the Cowboys can start their draft with a bang. No. 56 pick (2nd Round): DT Travis Jones, UConn See what I mean about the defensive tackle depth in this draft? Jones is an excellent prospect and does his best when stopping the run, something Dallas needs to improve on. He’s a great pass rusher, too, constantly collapsing the pocket to make things harder for quarterbacks. But again, this selection is about stopping the run. Jones will make Dallas more stout in the trenches with his diverse skill set.

Don’t hold your breath for the Cowboys to trade for Deebo Samuel.

Dallas Cowboys executive vice president, CEO and director of player personnel Stephen Jones responded to a query about the team’s potential interest in San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel, who has requested a trade. “We’re always looking to get better,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan (h/t Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News). “Obviously, you keep your eye on anything and everything that’s going on. Certainly, things have to fit in and work, but we’re always looking at where we...can get better.” There’s been a connection between Samuel and the Cowboys lately after the 49ers star liked a tweet that showed him in a Dallas uniform:

The most recently liked Twitter posts from Niners WR Deebo Samuel’s confirmed account are reports of his trade request and an image of how he’d look in a Cowboys uniform.



Samuel and WR CeeDee Lamb spent time together off field at Pro Bowl in Las Vegas. Also have same agent. pic.twitter.com/FPPOrMBG6G — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) April 20, 2022

Hopefully the Cowboys continue to find hidden gems on Day 3 in 2022.

Dak Prescott (4th Round - 135th overall): 2016 This is easily the best Day-3 pick from the franchise in the last 10 seasons and is in consideration for the best mid-round pick ever for the Cowboys. Prescott has blossomed into one of the best quarterbacks in the team’s history and is now one of the best QBs in the league.

Prescott was thrust into the spotlight as a rookie and has never looked back. During his six seasons in the league, Prescott has been named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and is a two-time Pro Bowl QB. In 2021, Prescott broke the franchise record for touchdown passes in a season with 37. He’s a leader on and off the field and Dallas was fortunate to land Prescott as late as they did in the 2016 draft.

Julio Jones anyone?

The Cowboys still have $15.3 million in remaining cap space, but a portion of this money will go towards the team’s draft picks in the coming days. This still leaves the Cowboys with some wiggle room to sign an intriguing veteran like Jones. The star wideout is coming off the worst statistical season of his 11-year NFL career. This could create an opportunity for the Cowboys to get a bit of a bargain on the playmaker, potentially on a one-year prove it deal. Jones notched 31 receptions for 434 yards and one touchdown in 10 starts as the playmaker battled injuries throughout 2021. The Titans trade for Jones did not go as planned as Tennessee released the wideout less than one year after giving up a second-round pick for the receiver. After six straight seasons with more than 1,000 receiving yards, Jones has been unable to reach this threshold the last two seasons. Jones has dealt with injuries in recent seasons playing in a combined 19 games over the last two years.

