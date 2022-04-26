Cowboys news: Final draft predictions are rolling in for Dallas

Some draft rumors can be hard to believe, like the one about pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux.

Dallas Cowboys First round: No. 24 Total picks: 9 Needs: LB, WR, interior DL, OT, TE, QB What you need to know: Dallas could move up—I heard at one point last week that their radar was up for Thibodeaux potentially sliding. But more likely would be the team sticking here, and taking either a traditional off-ball linebacker (Georgia’s Nakobe Dean?) or starting to inject some youth into their aging offensive line group. To that end, Texas A&M guard Kenyon Green is one player other teams have connected to Dallas.

Drafting a guard or receiver is more likely for the Cowboys than taking Tyler Linderbaum.

While some mock drafts have the Dallas Cowboys taking a wide receiver with their first pick at No. 24, one of ESPN’s most recent NFL mock draft has Dallas filling a supposed need on the offensive line. And Peter King agrees with the idea of center Tyler Linderbaum to Dallas. Problem: Bryan Broaddus, the Cowboys scout turned media guy, disagrees. Rather strongly. Writes Broaddus, bluntly: “I disagree with (King). ... To be clear. I don’t believe Dallas will draft Linderbaum.’’

A run on quarterbacks would help the Cowboys land the best player available at 24th overall.

Gary Davenport: Four quarterbacks will be drafted inside the top 10 There has been no shortage of lamentations regarding this year’s crop of quarterbacks. In their latest mock at ESPN, Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay forecasted that two quarterbacks (Malik Willis and Kenny Pickett) will be drafted in the top 20. Well, I’m here to tell you that double that number is going to get drafted in half as many picks. I’m already out on the proverbial limb with the Detroit Lions dropping jaws by taking Willis at No. 2 overall and with the Pittsburgh Steelers trading up to grab a signal-caller—for argument’s sake we’ll say a deal with the New York Jets to draft Desmond Ridder at No. 10. Now, add in the Carolina Panthers snaring Pickett at No. 6, the Atlanta Falcons rolling the dice on Sam Howell at No. 8, and you have four quarterbacks gone inside the top 10.

The Cowboys media staff weighs in on just how much pressure the Cowboys are facing to find talent in this draft.

Rob: The way the Cowboys approach roster building, I don’t think you can say one draft is more important than the previous one. They’re all extremely important to their overall strategy of drafting and developing players while simultaneously trying to contend for a title. To your point, no question they have multiple needs that they need to successfully address this year — and I say that knowing they’ll probably circle back to free agency for more help in May. This is a big draft for the franchise, no doubt about it. David: It’s important, because this is how the organization has chosen to replenish the vast majority of its talent level. I’m not sure it really stands out more than any others, though. This team is still good enough to win the NFC East, and it also has found and developed a franchise quarterback. I’m not saying you’re supposed to be satisfied by that, but they can survive a bad or mediocre draft without needing to go through a rebuild. Again, I understand that the goal is to accomplish more than that, but this doesn’t feel to me like a franchise-defining draft.

Micah Parsons is human after all, if you put him on ice.

It’s homecoming week for Micah Parsons. The Cowboys linebacker and reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year is being honored a couple different ways in his native Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. First, the 22-year-old was chosen to drop the puck Sunday night for the Hershey Bears, an American Hockey League team (an affiliate of the NHL’s Washington Capitals) based just a few miles outside Harrisburg. Striding out on the ice in a Bears jersey customized with his No. 11, Parsons was perhaps a little in the dark as to how a puck drop works. Rather than pause for a player from the Bears and visiting Syracuse Crunch to join him at center ice for the photo op, Parsons hit the end of the carpet and hilariously dropped the puck in the most clueless and unceremonious way possible.

Thanks for coming last night, @MicahhParsons11!



We are so sorry for not explaining how a puck drop works. That one is on us. Our bad. pic.twitter.com/WESn2ahUkd — x - Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) April 25, 2022

Blogging The Boys Podcast Network and YouTube Channel

We offer a different show every single day on the Blogging The Boys podcast network.

Monday : 1st and 10 with Dave Sturchio, Tony Catalina, and Aidan Davis

: 1st and 10 with Dave Sturchio, Tony Catalina, and Aidan Davis Monday: Hidden Yardage with Mark Lane and Sean Martin

Hidden Yardage with Mark Lane and Sean Martin Tuesday : The 75O with Tony Casillas and RJ Ochoa

: The 75O with Tony Casillas and RJ Ochoa Tuesday: BTB Roundtable with various BTB personalities

BTB Roundtable with various BTB personalities Wednesday: The NFC East Mixtape with RJ Ochoa and Brandon Gowton

The NFC East Mixtape with RJ Ochoa and Brandon Gowton Wednesday : Talkin’ The Draft with Connor Livesay and Mark Schofield

: Talkin’ The Draft with Connor Livesay and Mark Schofield Thursday: The Ocho with RJ Ochoa

The Ocho with RJ Ochoa Thursday : Ryled Up with Roy White and Tom Ryle

: Ryled Up with Roy White and Tom Ryle Friday : Girls Talkin ‘Boys with Kelsey Charles and Meg Murray

: Girls Talkin ‘Boys with Kelsey Charles and Meg Murray Friday: The Star Seminar with Danny Phantom and Rabblerousr

The Star Seminar with Danny Phantom and Rabblerousr Saturday : Cowboys Hoy with Mauricio Rodriguez

: Cowboys Hoy with Mauricio Rodriguez Sunday: The World’s Team with Meg Murray and Paul Stewart

The Blogging The Boys podcast network is available on all major podcast platforms.

Subscribe here on Apple devices.

Subscribe here if you are a Spotify user.

Subscribe to the Blogging The Boys YouTube Channel for videos throughout every week right here.